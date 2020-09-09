Indoor dining will again be allowed in New York City starting on Sept. 30, though capacity will be limited to prevent crowding due to the coronavirus, while the state seeks to step up inspections for compliance and asks the public to help in the effort, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

Starting on that date, New York City restaurants will be able to open their doors to 25% of their customers while observing other restrictions set by the state.

Cuomo said "because the compliance" with other coronavirus restrictions "has been very high, we can now take the next step. That takes us to restaurants."

While the state expects to bolster its efforts to enforce compliance with the addition of 400 code enforcement inspectors from New York City government agencies, Cuomo also is appealing directly to restaurant patrons to help report cases where they observe establishments flouting the rules.

“We call it New Yorkers protecting New Yorkers … We ask people, if you are in a restaurant and you see more than 25% in that restaurant indoor dining, you text the violation …it will all be anonymous," Cuomo said.

The state again posted another day of new COVID-19 cases tracking below 1% of all people tested on Wednesday, Cuomo said.

