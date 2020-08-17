Gyms will be allowed to reopen starting Aug. 24 with limitations and if authorized by local governments, as health metrics continue to show the coronavirus remains at a low level of spread in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

Those establishments will have to be inspected by the local health departments, with elected officials making the final call, and they are being given until Sept. 2 to get those plans together and be approved to open their doors, Cuomo said.

Gyms will be limited to operate at about one third of their capacity, or 33%. Wearing masks will be mandated at all times, the state said, and gyms must have proper ventilation and filtration systems. Local authorities will also decide if gyms will be allowed to hold classes. Sign-in forms will also be required to know how to locate patrons if there's any potential exposure to the virus.

Cuomo said "the localities have a role here. They have to inspect the gyms before they open or within two weeks before they open.”

He said he felt some "trepidation" about enforcement of the guidelines for gyms, comparing it to the reopening of bars and restaurants, where Cuomo has repeatedly complained about lax enforcement from local governments.

Their reopening is part of a set of recent decisions to bring up other aspects of the state's economy from the shutdowns caused by the health crisis — with bowling alleys opening Monday, New York City museums set to open also on Aug. 24 and schools reviewing plans with parents and teachers for their return to school.

New York recorded a tenth day of new positives for COVID-19 remaining at under 1%, with 0.7% of all people tested coming back positive on Sunday, Cuomo said, showing that New York have largely brought the spread of the virus under control. He said that New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

“On all the numbers, it’s good news … Congratulations to New Yorkers. They did what people said couldn’t be done,” he said.

Across the state, 534 people remained hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with 133 in intensive care units, affirming a continued decline in patients since the peak of the crisis in the spring. Six people died of coronavirus-related causes in hospitals on Sunday, with infection levels remaining low across all the state's region.

Monday was the tenth consecutive days of virus tests yielding under 1% of positives.

Long Island registered 0.6% of new positives and New York City had 0.9% of new positives among people tested on Sunday, the state reported.

Cuomo again addressed school districts, urging them to run their reopening plans by parents and teachers, and to consider their concerns, repeating again that they don't have to open if they are not ready to implement measures against spread of the virus.

“On the issue of schools, we said that by the infection rate they can reopen," Cuomo said. "It only means they can. The question then becomes how, and that is a big question, how do they reopen, when do they reopen … That is up to the local school districts and the people who are going to make the decision are not a bunch of bureaucrats. It is going to be the parents and the teachers."

He said opening schools "has proven problematic" in other places and the risks need to be weighed carefully in each community.

With Laura Albanese and Lisa L. Colangelo

