New York State performed a record-high 87,900 tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, with infection levels remaining below 1% for the fifth straight day.

The statewide level of positives was 0.84%, with Long Island logging in at 0.6%, according to state data released Thursday. The new high in testing represented a gradual increase from the 87,776 tests completed on Tuesday.

"New York State continues to stay vigilant in the face of an ongoing crisis across the country as we pursue a phased reopening," Cuomo said in a statement. "Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests — which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy — and we'll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily.”

Some 737 people were confirmed positive for the virus statewide, including 34 in Nassau County, 39 in Suffolk County, and 438 in New York City.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Aug. 11, 2020. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not pictured, are also on the list.

Ten people died of causes related to COVID-19 on Wednesday in the state, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 25,228.

While the coronavirus indicators continued in a positive direction, Cuomo warned against easing up on virus mitigation measures.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

“New Yorkers shouldn't get complacent — wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands — and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago," he said.

NY travel quarantine order stands

Meanwhile, a federal judge this week dismissed a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who fought New York’s requirement that travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates be quarantined for two weeks. Violation of the quarantine under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order could carry a $10,000 penalty.

“There is nothing conscience-shocking about the executive order,” wrote Judge David Hurd in his decision dated Monday. “States around the country have been grappling with an unfolding public health crisis.”

The woman, Cynthia Page, was supported by the American Freedom Law Center in Brooklyn that has opposed several government measures it considers and infringement on civil and religious rights.

Arizona is on New York’s “restricted list.” Those states have on average an infection rate of 10% or more over seven days. Travelers from those states to New York must quarantine for at home or other place secluded from the public. If they develop a fever or other symptoms of the virus they would need to take further measures including sleeping in a separate bedroom.

Page’s lawyers called the order “the equivalent of house arrest.”

Page said she doesn’t have COVID-19 and hasn’t been exposed to anyone who tested positive for the virus. But she said the quarantine kept her from a trip to help friends in Brooklyn move. She also said it was her last chance to visit New York City with those friends and that was “very upsetting.”

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.