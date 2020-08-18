Alaska and Delaware have been added, once more, to New York State’s list of mandatory quarantine locations for travelers, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Anyone coming to New York from those states, which have a growing number of COVID-19 cases, will be required to quarantine for two weeks. The two states are back on the list of 35 locations after being removed earlier this month because of improvements in containing their virus spread.

While the level of new cases in New York State remains under 1% for the 11th day in a row, Cuomo said it could return to high rates seen during the height of the pandemic if people become complacent.

"Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life — washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks — and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We continue to move in the right direction, but it's up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe."

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Aug. 18, 2020. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not pictured, are also on the list.

For the first time in weeks, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 976 bars and restaurants on Long Island and in New York City on Monday and found all of them were complying with state requirements to observe social distancing and wear mask coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

So far, 148 bars and restaurants across the state have lost their liquor licenses for not following COVID-19-related health requirements. In addition, 812 charges have been filed against establishments for violating the requirements.

The state reported 655 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 46 in Nassau County and 50 in Suffolk County.

The overall number of cases in the state is now 426,571, with 44,001 in Nassau and 44,235 in Suffolk.

State officials said 0.98% of the 66,891 COVID-19 diagnostic tests reported to the state on Monday were positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There were eight new deaths from COVID-19 in the state including one in Suffolk County, officials said.The overall death total is now 25, 264.

In addition, Cuomo said the Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers will be extended for another 30 days, through September 15, 2020, to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check back for updates on this developing story.