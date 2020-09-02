New York State marked its 26th straight day on Wednesday of COVID-19 testing levels below 1%, though three establishments in Suffolk County were given summonses for violating coronavirus mitigation laws, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

The state’s COVID-19 level was 0.80% in results delivered Tuesday, with 708 people confirmed positive for the virus out of 88,447 tests. The level on Long Island was 0.8% and in New York City 0.7%.

Five people died in the state of coronavirus-related causes on Tuesday, including one in Suffolk, and 445 were hospitalized. At the pandemic’s height in April, nearly 800 people a day were dying from the virus, and close to 19,000 were hospitalized.

"Defeating COVID-19 requires a shared commitment among all New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands, and I thank them for listening to state guidance and taking social action to get us to this point today. Twenty-six straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is no mean feat," Cuomo said in a statement.

"However, high case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments.”

State Liquor Authority agents and State Troopers inspected 1,144 businesses on Long Island and in New York City on Tuesday, but issued summonses only to the three businesses in Suffolk. Officials did not immediately identify them.

Considering indoor dining in NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city is aiming to announce by the end of September whether to permit indoor restaurant dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Folks just want a final answer as soon as possible so they can make their plans up or down. I think it’s our responsibly to give them as clear an answer in the month of September as possible of where we’re going,” de Blasio said at his daily news conference. “If there can be a timeline, if there can be a set of standards for reopening, we need to decide that in the next few weeks and announce it, whether it’s good news or bad news.”

Indoor dining has been banned in the city since the shutdown of nonessential businesses in the spring, amid concerns that congregating in close quarters could help spread the virus.

Although restrictions have been lifted in the rest of the state, indoor dining has remained banned in the city. The city began permitting outdoor dining earlier this summer, including in parking spots and streets where it hadn’t been allowed before.

“We’ll keep looking at it. I think we owe the industry as clear an answer, as humanly possible soon, but it’s always going to be about health and safety first,” de Blasio said of easing the indoor restrictions.

More than 300 other New York City restaurants are suing Cuomo, de Blasio and the New York Attorney General's office for $2 million in damages for violating their owners' constitutional rights and putting their businesses in jeopardy. The state said it is acting to protect residents from potential exposure to the virus.

The state on Tuesday added back Alaska and Montana to its "travel advisory" list of states and territories from which travelers to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days, even as the level of new coronavirus cases in the state remained low.

New York City also announced Tuesday the delay of its planned reopening of schools for in-person classes until Sept. 21, as tensions grew with teachers concerned about measures to protect them from exposure to the virus. A new Siena College poll on Wednesday indicated that a majority of New Yorkers share those concerns, with 62% of those surveyed saying a full return to classes poses too much of a risk.

