Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday called for a meeting of state governors and President Donald Trump to plan for the next stage in the battle against the coronavirus: distributing a vaccine.

States need guidance and clarity from the White House on the availability and distribution of a potential vaccine, Cuomo told reporters on a telephonic conference call.

"Dealing with COVID is not checkers, it’s chess, so let's think ahead" he said, maintaining that governments need to prepare for the vaccination program that would be required to counter the virus.

"I do believe there will be distrust about the vaccine, because there’s distrust in the administration … you then have to administer it, how do you that? … and how do you that quickly? And how do you do that safely?" Cuomo said.

His comments came after Cuomo, as chair of the National Governors Association this year, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who is the group's vice chair, wrote Trump on Thursday saying "additional guidance and clarification is needed on the roles and expectations of states in a successful COVID-19 vaccine distribution and implementation plan" across the country.

Cuomo said state governments alone are not capable of distributing and administering the vaccine, and will need to work with the federal government.

He also said people will need to be convinced the vaccine is safe — something that may be a challenge, he added, because of lack of confidence in Trump and his administration.

"I believe there is distrust about this administration, and this federal administration’s reliance or lack thereof on science," Cuomo said.

He noted that Trump has said a vaccine may be available within weeks, though many medical experts say that sometime next year is more likely.

Cuomo did not mention if the governors are also seeking a meeting with Trump’s challenger in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Joe Biden.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Oct. 13, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

Cuomo said it is too soon to say whether new restrictions in about 20 "hot spots" with high levels of COVID-19 infection will be lifted this Sunday, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested.

The mandates, which were imposed on "hot spot" areas, including neighborhoods with large ultra-Orthodox Jewish populations, shut down schools and nonessential businesses and limited houses of worship to a maximum of 10 people.

De Blasio had said he would decide by Sunday whether to keep the zoned restrictions at two weeks or need to expand them longer. But Cuomo shot that down, saying it is a state decision.

Cuomo said he is seeing some progress in the "Red Zones" with people doing more to adhere to the guidelines this week.

De Blasio dismissed as "bluster" a threat Wednesday by Cuomo to seize funding from jurisdictions that, in Cuomo's view, are insufficiently enforcing the state’s pandemic restrictions.

De Blasio pointed to numbers of inspections and summonses (1,700 sites inspected Wednesday, 25 summons issued; with 18,000 inspected over the last two weeks and 288 summonses issued), and how many personnel (thousands) who are out trying to reverse recent spikes.

"Here at the local level, where the rubber hits the road, there's an extraordinary effort going on. People can talk in Albany. And people can talk in Washington. But here where the real work is being done? These thousands of city workers out doing this job, they deserve the respect that they are out there working very hard and selflessly to protect people," de Blasio said. "And these efforts at outreach and education and enforcement and testing — they're very real, they're very tangible, they're having a very big impact," he said."

"I'm very used to bluster from Washington, and from Albany. I've heard a lot of it. I understand bluster when I see it. But here we have a job to do," de Blasio went on.

The real threat ahead is the virus, he added. "I am deeply concerned that there is a threat here of a second wave. My job is to stop that second wave, not to play games."

De Blasio called for all levels of government to work together.

He added: "The last thing that should happen is to take away resources from the place that is suffering through so much."

