New York registered what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called "the lowest infection rate that we have had since we started this" — just a 0.66% level of new positives on Sunday — but said the state is opening testing sites at two major airports to screen for the coronavirus.

The governor also announced that "lower-risk sports" in schools such as soccer and field hockey will be allowed starting Sept. 21 including practices and games, though traveling will not be permitted beyond regions. Sports including football that are considered to pose a higher risk of exposure to the virus will be allowed to practice but not play games.

Touting New York's success, Cuomo again criticized the federal government's response to COVID-19 and how its early focus in containing it, by restricting travel from China, ignored that the virus had spread to Europe.

Curtailing the coronavirus is "a question of science, not politics, but you have to understand what you’re dealing with. It’s a virus” and policymakers need to follow science and medical advice to bring it under control.

The state is moving its fight to contain the virus to Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, where the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and New York City Health and Hospitals will set up new testing sites to limit the spread of COVID-19 from visitors coming from out of state, Cuomo said.

He did not elaborate on the plans. New York continues to issue a list of more than two dozen states and territories on a travel advisory requiring people who come from there to quarantine upon arrival here for 14 days.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

“We are actually setting up testing sites at our airports, to be able to do faster testing of people coming in,” said Cuomo, speaking from Long Island's New Hyde Park, where on Monday morning he inaugurated a new underpass to replace a grade crossing for the Long Island Rail Road.

Cuomo did not explain who would be tested at the airports or how the operation would work.

New cases averaging below 1%

The level of new positives of 0.66% on Sunday meant the state now has 17 consecutive days measuring daily infection levels under 1%, despite testing at a consistently high level, Cuomo said. The state has averaged 1% or under in new COVID-19 positives since June, the state figures show.

Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus were at 482 statewide and seven people died of coronavirus-related causes on Sunday, significant decreases from the peak of the outbreak in the spring.

Long Island registered as well a low daily level of new confirmed cases at 0.6%, but the upstate region of Western New York saw an uptick to 1.1%, which Cuomo said was linked to clusters of cases at a steel plant, a factory and among seasonal agricultural workers.

Cuomo congratulated authorities on Long Island for their handling of a drive-in concert series in the Village of Westhampton over the weekend, in contrast to other recent events in Suffolk County.

The Westhampton event “was a matter of concern. We’ve had bad experiences with several towns and villages on Long Island. But I want to thank the Village of Westhampton, the trustees, Mayor [Maria] Moore, and County Executive Steve Bellone,” he said.

“The Village police force was there, and they were enforcing compliance,” along with Suffolk County authorities, Cuomo said. “That’s a positive sign. You can do these types of events, but people have to comply.”

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Aug. 18, 2020. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not pictured, are also on the list.

He added: “The problem becomes when you stage the event, you host the event, and people don’t comply, and the local authorities aren’t prepared to deal with it. We’ve seen that in Southampton. That’s not the case in what happened at Westhampton. The exact opposite happened.”

Cuomo was apparently referring to a “drive-in” concert in Water Mill in late July that included widely reported violations of COVID-19-related health codes. An irate Cuomo had warned the event could result in civil fines and criminal penalties.

In continued enforcement efforts of rules to prevent coronavirus spread, the State Liquor Authority and New York State Police checked on 3,964 businesses this weekend and issued 34 violations, Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo criticizing federal response

Cuomo chided the federal government, saying "You cost New Yorkers lives and you cost … billions of dollars" to the state as it had to close schools and mount an emergency response that included significant investments in keeping public transportation running and safe for essential workers.

He said it's "reprehensible" that after such crisis the federal government has been reluctant to provide the state aid to deal with the resulting budget crisis.

Cuomo had said last week that gyms and fitness centers could open as early as Monday under strict guidelines that include reducing capacity to about a third and being subject to local inspection for compliance. Nassau and Suffolk counties said they planned to allow gyms to open Monday, although in Suffolk, hotel, office and college gyms cannot open until Aug. 31, Suffolk officials have said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.