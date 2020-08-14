New York continued to register a low level of new coronavirus cases Thursday amid a level of testing that Cuomo said is "more than any state in the United States," prompting the state to continue taking steps toward reopening its economy Friday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that bowling alleys will be allowed to open starting Monday; that low-risk cultural activities such as museums and aquariums will be permitted to reopen in New York City on Aug. 24 and that protocols for the reopening of gymnasiums will be announced Monday.

The reopening for bowling alleys includes limitations to practice social distancing and prevent gatherings of different groups of patrons, as will the reopening of museums and aquariums, said Cuomo, who credited state residents for continued progress so far.

The low 0.85% level of new positives, out of about 85,000 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, as well as metrics for other signs of containing the virus are "all very good news," he said, giving the state a seventh consecutive day of new cases remaining under 1%.

"That is fantastic," Cuomo said. It "is a great number and is based on a very large sample size, the largest sample sizes that we’ve been taking … so on the numbers it’s been extraordinary, congratulations to all New Yorkers" for observing preventing measures.

New York recorded a new high of COVID-19 tests performed on Wednesday, with 87,900 people checked, and it still registered a low level of new positives, falling below 1%, the state said. The state also prevailed in federal court this week in a legal challenge of its “travel advisory” requiring the self-quarantine of travelers to New York from a list of states where the level of infections is high.

