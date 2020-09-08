New York is "entering a different phase" in its push against the coronavirus, as the reopening of industries, the return to schools and colleges and the start of the flu season in the fall present multiple challenges in keeping the virus from spreading, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a Tuesday morning briefing.

He announced efforts to contain spread in colleges, by forcing their closure if the number of cases exceed 100, and said school districts are expected to start reporting their daily testing results to be added to a public dashboard maintained by the state.

New York also revised its travel quarantine list adding Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia under a "travel advisory" order mandating that people coming from those places with high COVID-19 spread self-quarantine upon arrival in this state. The territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were removed from the advisory list, as their numbers improved.

And while Cuomo touted good testing results, keeping New York's new virus positives hovering at or below 1% for the 32nd straight day, the level of cases on Long Island slipped up above that mark to 1.5% new cases among test results from Labor Day. That's the fourth of the last five testing days where Long Island is at or above the 1% mark for new COVID-19 cases.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 8, 2020. Guam, not pictured, is also on the list.

Cuomo again complained about local enforcement that he says is lacking in seeking to ensure compliance to regulations and physical distancing rules for businesses and institutions like colleges — showing photos of a crowd of college students from New York University congregating at a city park.

“ … They had large gatherings in Washington Square Park," said Cuomo, adding that college security "didn’t do anything about it" and "local police didn’t do anything about it.”

He chided local governments and institutions for not enforcing the COVID-19 rules. “We say we are New York Tough. That is not tough. … It wasn’t smart, it’s totally contrary to anything you know … We are not acting in a spirit of unity. It’s not disciplined and it’s not loving, violates everything” that he says the state has stood for in the coronavirus crisis.

Cuomo said 108 colleges around the country have had outbreaks involving more than 100 new cases each, and named SUNY Oneonta, Cornell University, University at Buffalo, Hofstra University, SUNY Oswego, Colgate University and SUNY Fredonia as college sites with outbreaks in New York.

Still, Cuomo celebrated that the state remains "an obvious outlier to what is going on all over the country" because of rules to contain spread and cooperation from many state residents.

A total of 445 people were hospitalized across the state on Monday, compared to the peak of nearly 19,000 in April, and there were five reported deaths in hospitals linked to the coronavirus, the state said. Long Island had 1.5% of new positives, while New York City was at 0.9% on Monday.

The statewide level of new positives was 0.96%, meaning New York has gone more than a month with the level below 1%. Out of 57,826 test results completed Monday, 557 were confirmed positives. The number of new confirmed cases was 65 in Nassau County, 52 in Suffolk County, and 222 in New York City.

"My hat's off to New Yorkers … Who’s doing this?," Cuomo said. "The continued compliance and discipline of New Yorkers … and the infection rate is a pure function of what New Yorkers are doing.”

However, Cuomo said again that New York City needs to show it is prepared to handle enforcement before indoor dining could return to its restaurants, saying the state is using all its resources to help police the coronavirus orders.

He said indoor dining created clusters of new cases upstate and that there's reason for caution in letting restaurants reopen, especially because the state knows "there’s a risk of noncompliance because we went through it with bars."

“I would need additional enforcement capacity from local governments, and the additional enforcement is not that complicated a function … it could be the local police department or it could be the local health inspectors” that add to the force of people checking on dining establishments, he said.

State police and State Liquor Authority agents inspected 929 businesses on Monday, Cuomo said, and issued 8 summonses for failing to adhere to state mandates aimed at curtailing spread of COVID-19. Four of the businesses were in Nassau County.

The New York City sheriff’s office will soon begin pulling over buses before arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal from the 33 hot-spot states and territories with high coronavirus infection, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“The officers will literally be going on the buses, talking to the passengers, giving out these forms, making sure that people can fill them out,” de Blasio said at his morning news conference “This is so important to keeping us safe.“

This is the latest pandemic duty for the sheriffs office — in addition to stopping passengers arriving via roadways, tunnels and bridges.

Cuomo harshly criticized, once more, President Donald Trump and his administration not only for their initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, but also for the lack of financial support for the hardest-hit state and, specifically so, for New York City.

He compared Trump's actions to those of then-President Gerald Ford in 1975, when he did not help a nearly bankrupt New York City, going as far as saying that "“what Ford did pales in comparison to what Trump is doing … Trump is actively trying to kill New York City" by denying or withdrawing financial support to significant projects.

Cuomo displayed on a video screen a mock-up of a famous New York Daily News front page about Ford with a twist on the current president: "Trump to City: Drop Dead." The name of the mock-up paper was "Daily Fact."

Check back for updates on this developing story.