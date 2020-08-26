While continuing to report good testing results in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday criticized as contrary to public health interests new federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that relax COVID-19 testing requirements.

He said the decision to revise CDC recommendations to indicate people without symptoms do not need to be tested for the coronavirus, even in instances when they may have come in contact with a person with the virus, "strains credulity" and smacks of political maneuvering.

The CDC also recently changed its guidance to not require quarantining of travelers returning from international trips or any area with a high number of COVID-19 cases. New York continues to issue a list of states and territories from which travelers need to quarantine upon arrival in the state.

"The CDC on Monday changed the guidance to say if you have been in close contact with a person who was infected with COVID, you do not need to get a test, OK? This reversed their previous guidance … I’ve spoken to health experts from around the globe. None of them would say that this made any sense from a health point of view," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing from Albany with reporters.

"The only plausible rationale is they want fewer people taking tests, because as the president has said … you wont know that people are COVID-positive,” Cuomo added, and the number of cases “will come down.”

Cuomo went further and ascribed political motive to the move on the part of President Donald Trump, saying: “He now has CDC carrying forward his political agenda and it is frightening and it is alarming … when you can politicize public health, which is actually politicizing national security."

The CDC, Cuomo said, adds these decisions to what he characterized as a string of mistakes throughout the federal response to the pandemic, including not effectively tracking the virus as it surfaced in China in late 2019 and spread to Europe, eventually making it from there to New York. And he criticized the recent move to leave quarantine requirements to "state, territorial, tribal and local recommendations or requirements after travel."

Though Cuomo's own response has been criticized, particularly because of the early toll of the virus in nursing homes across the state, he called those federal reversals "indefensible actions in the sight of history."

New York State reported a 19th day of the level of new COVID-19 cases staying below 1% of people tested, with about 71,000 New Yorkers tested Tuesday yielding about 0.7% positives. Three people died of coronavirus-related causes and 492 patients were in hospitals statewide due to the virus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.