Hawaii and South Dakota along with the Virgin Islands were added to the list of states and territories from which travelers to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The states of Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island were dropped from the list as their levels of coronavirus infection declined, the governor said.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state and specified territories with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow," Cuomo said in a statement.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Aug. 11, 2020. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not pictured, are also on the list.

"Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts — we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory."

The list now includes 31 states as well as the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

New York continued to make good progress in the battle to control the coronavirus. The statewide level of confirmed positives for COVID-19 was 0.86% in results from Monday, according to state data released Tuesday. Of 77,059 test results, 667 were positive.

The number of new confirmed positive cases was 34 in Nassau County, 49 in Suffolk County, and 274 in New York City. Long Island's percent of new cases of those tested Monday was 0.8%, the state said.

Six people died of coronavirus-related causes in the state on Monday. The virus has now contributed to the deaths of 25,211 people in New York.

The number of patients in ICU with the virus dropped to 120, the lowest figure since March 15. A total of 540 patients across the state were hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called Tuesday on the federal government to provide more aid to local governments, saying that otherwise services may be crippled.

In doing so, he joins a choir of other government officials from counties, cities and states pleading for assistance from Washington, D.C., after the coronavirus crisis tore holes in their budgets.

“If the federal government, if Washington, fails to provide the appropriate and justified level of federal disaster assistance, in effect, what they are saying is we are okay with defunding local government," Bellone said Tuesday. "We're okay with defunding public safety. We're okay with defunding public health, because as my colleagues know, that is what we do.”

He added: “It's not acceptable. It's not helpful. It's going to hinder our economic recovery, not only here in New York but across the country.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.