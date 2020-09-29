The daily level of New Yorkers testing positive for coronavirus has exceeded 3% "for the first time in months," driven by spikes in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

De Blasio also said that starting immediately, failing to wear a mask in those ZIP codes will subject the violator to a fine if the person refuses to do so when offered by a city enforcement agent, he said.

De Blasio threatened to impose stricter measures in those neighborhoods — including again closing nonessential businesses and banning most gatherings — if the infection level continues to rise.

De Blasio has said that the public schools would close if the rate of infection over 7 days met or exceeded a 3% rolling average. The current rate is 1.38%.

Some of the ZIP codes — there are about 150 ZIP codes in the city — have large Orthodox Jewish populations, the city had indicated, though Dr. Mitch Katz, head of the city’s public hospital system, said that he believed there was growing compliance over the weekend and during the Yom Kippur holiday, one of the most crowded days of worship.

"Multiple leaders reported that in their synagogues everyone was wearing a mask and that people were keeping their distance," Katz said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday warned of alarming spikes of COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn as well as Orange and Rockland counties, and offered the immediate use of 200 rapid-testing machines in affected neighborhoods. One ZIP code in Rockland County had a level of 30%, he said, even though the state has hovered around 1% or lower for weeks.

Meanwhile in the region, Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had 94 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, within the range of between 65 and 95 patients it has reported for the last two months.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park has the most COVID-19 patients in its health system, with 20.

Northwell said it has seen a slight uptick at its Manhattan flagship, Lenox Hill. That hospital has 12 COVID-19 patients, up from nine the same period a week ago, and one on Sept. 15.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 22, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

Northwell, the largest health system in the state, reported 1 death over the last 24 hours, none on Long Island.

It has 10 hospital admissions over the last 24 hours, four of which were on Long Island.

In Riverhead, the school district was notified that a staff member at Riverhead High School tested positive for COVID-19 and was required to quarantine, interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter to parents dated Friday.

The district also notified families of students who were in contact with the staff member and that those students would be sent home and isolated.

With David Reich-Hale

