The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State is down to 518, the lowest since March 18, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

The number of new infections in New York, based on positive tests recorded Tuesday, remained at a level below 1% for the 13th day in a row, Cuomo said.

The 601 new positives for COVID-19 included 49 additional cases in Nassau County and 48 in Suffolk County, bringing the state’s total to 427,403 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I want to commend New Yorkers for practicing the basic daily behaviors — social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks — that make an enormous difference in our capacity to slow the spread, save lives and bring the state's infection rate from one of the nation's highest to one of its lowest,” Cuomo said in a statement.

There were five new COVID-19 deaths recorded, state officials said for an overall death toll of 25,275 in New York.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,230 bars and restaurants on Long Island and in New York City on Tuesday to make sure they were complying with state regulations to have people socially distance and wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They handed out just three violations — two in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.

