Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the New York City government is ready to implement its plan to close nonessential businesses in nine coronavirus "hot spots" in Queens and Brooklyn, but the plan needs a decision from Gov. Andrew Cuomo "quickly and decisively."

"I’m urging the state to move quickly and be decisive," de Blasio said at his daily news conference. "We’re at a moment when we need action."

De Blasio wants the plan to go into effect beginning Wednesday.

In the spring, Cuomo signed an executive order removing local control, and vesting in himself near total power, for imposing or lifting coronavirus restrictions.’

De Blasio said that those closures would be for two to four weeks, and possibly longer if there isn’t a meaningful decline in COVID-19 infection rates: 14 days if the positivity rate is lower than 3% for seven days in a row during the second week, or 28 days if on the 28th day the rate is below 3%.

"That should show us that enough of the trouble has passed that we can lift the restrictions," he said, adding: "People have to take this seriously. If they don’t do the work, if the people in every community don’t do the work, it could go on longer, and no one wants that."

The nine hot spot areas encompass the neighborhoods of Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Flatlands/Midwood, Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Borough Park, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay, Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok, Kew Gardens and Edgemere/Far Rockaway, according to de Blasio’s news conference.

The city on Tuesday also added one more neighborhood — South Williamsburg, 11206 — to its "ZIP codes of concern" where there are troubling signs of increased infection, de Blasio said. There are about a dozen such ZIP codes, on top of the nine hot spots.

The 14-day positivity rate in 11206 is 1.90%, according to a slide at the news conference.

De Blasio's comments came a day after Cuomo ordered private and public schools in the city hot spot neighborhoods to close starting Tuesday. Cuomo, de Blasio and other officials said the clusters of confirmed COVID-19 cases include neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations in parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

Other clusters are in Orange and Rockland counties, along with what Cuomo described as a smaller section in Nassau County. A Cuomo official on Monday identified that area as a ZIP code including parts of Lawrence and Inwood in the Five Towns area.

Cuomo on Tuesday was to meet with religious leaders of the affected communities to see if they will agree to push for residents to wear masks and observe social distancing — and agree to enforce those state laws at their houses of worship. If not, Cuomo said he is prepared to shut down religious institutions in the hot spots.

Cuomo and de Blasio have said people in those areas are flouting state laws aimed at controlling spread of the virus.

A 'rapid increase' in Sachem

Meanwhile on Long Island, Sachem High School North in Lake Ronkonkoma has been closed for in-person instruction since Thursday because of a "rapid increase in case numbers in a short period of time," Sachem Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri wrote in a letter Monday.

Pellettieri said there were 11 confirmed cases at the school, including one staff member. Districtwide, Pellettieri said there were 19 positive cases as of Monday.

The cases at North are believed to be connected to a social event held the weekend of Sept. 25, he said.

The decision to close the high school was made in conjunction with the Suffolk County Department of Health and "out of an abundance of caution," he said. Barring any new developments, the district plans to resume in-person instruction at North on Wednesday, Pellettieri said.

The district’s other positive cases — four each at Seneca Middle School in Holbrook and Sachem High School East in Farmingville — did not call for suspending in-person instruction in those buildings, he said.

"What I must stress above all, is that the decisions that we are making are being rendered after careful and lengthy conversations, not only internally but with direct collaboration from those in the medical sector," Pellettieri said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.