Commack school closes after student tests positive for COVID-19

Sawmill Intermediate School in Commack closed on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the Commack School District announced on its website.

District officials learned of the positive test on Sunday and shifted the school to remote learning for Monday. The Suffolk County Department of Health is investigating.

The district expects to reopen Sawmill on Tuesday, but warned "the school could be closed for a longer period of time."

Three elementary schools in the Lindenhurst district — Albany, Harding and Rall — are to begin operating remotely on Monday after two staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the superintendent wrote Sunday in an email notice.

"There will not be any in-person instruction at these schools," Superintendent Daniel Giordano, wrote in an email sent Sunday night.

The district had first sent out an email, at 6:17 p.m., reporting about the first case, and then sent another at 8:28 p.m. titled "Second COVID 19 Report" of an "unrelated" case."

The second staff member was recently involved in staff development sessions at Albany Avenue, Harding Avenue and William Rall Elementary Schools," the later email said.

"The Department of Health has been notified and will begin a contact tracing investigation; however, at this time based on the late hour, neither the district nor the local health department have enough information to accurately determine the impact of that staff member’s exposure to the school community," the email said.

The earlier email said that the staffer was asymptomatic and had not been in the school building since Wednesday, so "no further action is needed on the part of the district and the building will remain open."

Within hours, however, the word of the second infection led the district to direct learning to be done online. There could be additional closures, the email said.

Since reopening in early September, after being closed since March by state order, schools across Long Island have been seeking to balance reopening with halting the coronavirus pandemic.

Check back for updates on this developing story.