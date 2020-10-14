New York State will take aggressive steps to compel local governments to enforce rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, including withholding funds from New York City and others if necessary and taking away permitting powers from the Town of Southampton, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

Cuomo also zeroed in on a Sweet 16 party at the Miller Place Inn, which exceeded the state occupancy maximum under coronavirus edicts and was characterized by the county as a "superspreader event" leading to multiple infections — though the governor praised Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for the local response.

"They had a Sweet Sixteen party, how sweet. Yeah, it wasn’t that sweet," Cuomo quipped. "Dozens of people got sick … but he took enforcement action, so good for him."

The state, he said, is able to identify the spikes in infections from such events or from gatherings in specific neighborhoods because it is conducting testing for new coronavirus cases at a higher level than most other places in the country — and, once it identifies a spike, it increases testing and other response in those "hot spots" or "red zones."

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Oct. 13, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

"We have multiple viral attacks per week: bars, one bar that has too many people; one birthday party with too many people; one religious gathering with too many people. That’s a viral attack," Cuomo said. "Most states, you don’t know about it, because you don’t see it … We have the capacity … We now can find these micro-clusters. These micro-clusters will continue, I would say, for at least one year," until an effective vaccine against COVID-19 is in widespread use.

Overall, the state reported a positivity rate of 0.95% from Tuesday, excluding the hot spots identified in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange counties. Those micro-clusters together had a higher 6.2% positivity level for COVID-19 and would bring the total percent for the state to 1.1%, though Cuomo said that figure would be misleading because it oversamples problem areas.

The governor expressed, once again, his frustration with cities, counties and towns that in his estimation have not been pushing for compliance with state orders to limit large gatherings, require social distancing or close down violators of those rules.

"We are sending a notification to local governments, saying they must enforce the public health laws under Section 16 … especially when it comes to schools and religious gatherings," Cuomo told reporters during a telephonic news conference, and if they don't enforce the rules "we will withhold funding," he added.

Those governments to receive the warning notices from the state are New York City, Orange County, Rockland County, the Town of Ramapo and the Village of Spring Valley, Cuomo said.

"I don’t know how else to get them to do the enforcement that they need to do, so hopefully that will motivate them, because nothing else I have done has motivated them."

Cuomo complained, as he had on other occasions, about a July 25 Chainsmokers concert reportedly attended by thousands in the Town of Southampton — and he said the state is restricting the local government's ability to authorize such events, while issuing a $20,000 fine to the event's promoters.

"They cannot approve permits without first receiving state approval," Cuomo said. " … I’ve spent time talking to the people in the Town of Southampton. Frankly, I don’t know what they were thinking" in allowing that event to take place.

With Lisa L. Colangelo and Bart Jones

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.