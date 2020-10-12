New York is doing better than many other states in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, even as the state continues to focus on targeted areas that he called "micro-clusters" or hot spots.

The state's seven-day average of 1.17% for the positive rate is the envy of states like Florida, Texas and North Carolina, among about a dozen others whose rates surpass even the hot spot areas in New York, he said.

"Most of these other states would celebrate if they had 3 percent. Three percent in a lot of states would be a safe zone. In New York it’s a micro-cluster, and we are going to be doing more of this" to prevent further spread, Cuomo told reporters in a telephonic conference call.

As an example, he said the recent average statewide levels of positivity were 7.6% in Texas, 6% in North Carolina and 11% in Florida.

He also criticized other states for decreasing the number of coronavirus tests, saying their total cases may not reflect the levels of their outbreaks.

In "New York, we are doing the exact opposite," Cuomo said. "Our strategy is now to identify micro-clusters. What is a micro-cluster? … you’ve never heard of that before because it’s a new term that we have in New York" to speak of high-level of positives and analyze hospitalization data. "You map those cases and you find the greatest predominance of cases … That is a micro-cluster."

The hot spot areas, concentrated in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties, were tracked at 3.7% on Sunday, which he said represents an increase from recent levels for new cases in the clusters.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The state positivity rate for COVID-19 in test results for Sunday, without including those "micro-clusters," was 1.07%. The rate was 1.1% with the hot spots included.

Many of the hot spot areas have large Orthodox Jewish populations, and Cuomo said his new crackdown on those areas — placing limits on houses of worship and ordering the shutdown of nonessential businesses as well as schools — has nothing to do with religion, but rather with controlling a public health crisis.

Asked if we was worried that non-Jewish residents in those neighborhoods would be angry with the Orthodox community for the spikes, Cuomo said he would take strong action against any anti-Semitic activity.

"If there is any implication of anti-Semitism in any way manifested, I will fight it … with all my might, the way I always have," he said. "No one has done more to fight anti-Semitism, or to support Israel, and I will continue that."

Cuomo acknowledged he has come under criticism from some in the Orthodox community, but said they are now upset because previous regulations aimed at controlling spread of the virus — and which were stricter than the current rules — were never enforced.

Across the state, 878 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, representing an increase of 58 patients that can be largely tracked to the hot spot areas. Twelve New Yorkers died Sunday from coronavirus-related causes.

The number of new confirmed cases from tests completed Sunday was 65 in Nassau County, 62 in Suffolk County and 393 in New York City. Statewide the figure was 1,029.

The level of positivity for COVID-19 in testing completed Sunday was 1.2% on Long Island and 1.1% n New York City.

Cuomo said despite the progress in the state, New Yorkers and others across the country can expect that the virus is here for the long haul and will continue to cause disruptions — even when a vaccine becomes available.

""I think it’s realistic to say at least for a year you will be dealing with COVID," Cuomo said. "That’s without the mutated virus, et cetera, and that may be an optimistic scenario … Some people say you need two dosages of the vaccine, but you will still have COVID outbreaks … So you will still be needing to manage COVID outbreaks, for optimistically one year of time."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.