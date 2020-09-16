The level of new coronavirus cases in New York went back to tracking below 1% from daily test results, as the state continues to closely watch data to guide its reopening efforts, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday from a moving boat off the South Shore of Long Island.

The governor said he had been concerned after the numbers bumped up in Monday's results, after the gradual reopening of businesses, schools and other aspects of the state's economy. Cuomo closed nonessential businesses and institutions at the state's height of the pandemic in March.

But that level of new infections was down to 0.87% on Tuesday

"I didn’t sleep last night. You don’t want to be over 1% for one prolonged period of time," Cuomo said as the boat he and other officials were riding bounced through what appeared to be choppy waters.

The livestreaming of his remarks was interrupted several times, though he did manage to call on New Yorkers to remain steadfast in trying to contain the spread of the virus.

"New Yorkers want to get back to normal life … but we are not yet at a point where we can get back to normal life. That is just a fact," Cuomo said. "They talk about the new normal. We still have to manage COVID."

And he added: "The virus is the same it’s just that we are managing it and we are informed and we are taking the tests and we are disciplined."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The state completed about 75,000 tests on Tuesday, a sustained high level reached after starting with about 500 tests a day that Cuomo said makes the state "the most advanced state in the nation in terms of doing testing."

"In New York we know how we are doing because we have data," he remarked.

Cuomo said the state lost 4 residents to coronavirus on Tuesday. Statewide, 483 people were hospitalized because of the COVID-19 virus and 138 remained in intensive care. He said Long Island's infection level from testing on Tuesday was 1.3%.

The Long Island region has seen the closure of schools this week after either students or staff members tested positive for the virus. Those closures, which so far have been temporary, have also been paired with contact tracing efforts in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.