Hundreds packed Brooklyn streets to protest new coronavirus restrictions

Hundreds packed the streets of Brooklyn's Borough Park late Tuesday night to protest Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s restrictions on gatherings in houses of worship, in demonstrations that devolved into the beating of a man recording the unrest and at least one fire set in the street, according to video posted on Twitter.

"You are my soldiers! We are at war!" local resident Heshy Tischler, who is running for City Council, shouted, without a mask, into a bullhorn, to a group of other Orthodox Jews, next to an NYPD supervisor who stood several feet away, according to the video.

"Jewish lives matter!" some shouted in another clip.

The beaten man, later shown on a stretcher, was in critical condition after being attacked with rocks, according to video posted by Jewish Insider reporter Jacob Kornbluh.

Cuomo’s restrictions, which target large gatherings in coronavirus "hot spots" and also close nonessential businesses and all schools, are intended to drive down the infection rates in those areas and avoid spread elsewhere in the city.

The Borough Park section of Brooklyn is one of nine such hot spot areas where the city reported Tuesday that COVID-19 positivity rates have remained over 3% for at least seven consecutive days.

The other eight neighborhoods listed by the city are Bensonhurst/Mapleton, Flatlands/Midwood, Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay, Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok, Kew Gardens and Edgemere/Far Rockaway.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The state issued its own list of 20 hot post ZIP codes for spread ranging from 1.8% to 17.3% of new positives over a seven-day average, including 11 in Brooklyn and four in Queens. None were on Long Island.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced a 14-day push to try to drive coronavirus infection numbers down in neighborhoods seeing clusters of new cases in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as in the upstate City of Binghamton, and Orange and Rockland counties.

State and city officials have been expressing concerns over the last two weeks about rising number of COVID-19 positives in multiple ZIP codes that include Orthodox Jewish communities, where large religious gatherings have been taken place, despite state restrictions on mass gatherings to prevent spread.

Starting this week, the new restrictions establish red, orange and yellow zones for the severity of COVID-19 spread and apply different levels of limits on worship, schools, businesses and social gatherings.

In red zones at the core of those clusters mapped by the state schools will be closed, houses of worship will be limited to 25% capacity or a maximum of 10 people and all other mass gatherings will be prohibited. Only essential businesses are to remain open in those hot spots, and food establishments will be allowed to open for takeout only.

Orange zones, or communities surrounding hot spots, will also close schools and see houses of worships limited to 33% capacity or a maximum of 25 people, while other gatherings will be limited to 10 people. In those areas, nonessential businesses considered high risk will close, and only outdoor dining will be permitted with a maximum of four people per table.

Yellow zones in outlying communities to those clusters will keep schools open, with increased COVID-19 testing requirements, and houses of worship will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, while other gatherings will be limited to 25 people. All businesses are allowed to remain open, but restaurants are limited to four people per table.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.