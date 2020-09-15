Schools close in two Nassau districts, as more COVID-19 cases emerge

At least five schools across two Nassau County districts — Port Washington and Oyster Bay-East Norwich — were closed Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases among students at each building, district officials said.

The reports of COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff have emerged in the second to third week since schools reopened on Long Island, as the state began running a website to track coronavirus cases in schools.

In Port Washington, a student at Paul D. Schreiber High School and another at John J. Daly Elementary School tested positive for the virus, prompting the district to close the buildings Tuesday, according to a letter from Superintendent Michael Hynes. Students and staff from those schools will follow remote instruction plans for the day, he said.

The high school was operating under a hybrid plan while the elementary schools in the district were following an in-person instruction plan five days a week. The letter did not specify when the schools would reopen, but said that the district "will share additional information as it becomes available."

The Nassau County Health Department had initiated a contact tracing investigation, Hynes said.

A student at each of the three schools in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich district has tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Laura Seinfeld said.

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, James H. Vernon School and Oyster Bay High School were closed Tuesday "as a precaution" after the district learned of the positive cases, Seinfeld said in a letter. The students were last in their school buildings on Friday, she said.

Elementary and middle school students are reporting for in-person school every day, while high school students are alternating between days of remote-only and in-person instruction, according to the district’s reopening plan.

On Tuesday, the students were following a remote plan, but staff members were still expected to report to school, Seinfeld said.

The county health department was investigating the cases and the district expected to receive an update on the investigation by Tuesday afternoon, Seinfeld wrote.

At least five other public schools across Long Island reported positive cases of the virus Monday among students and staff members, including a middle school in Syosset, a middle school in Seaford, a middle school in West Babylon, the Countrywood Primary Center in South Huntington and Ward Melville High School in Setauket. The Syosset school had canceled in-person classes for the day, while the South Huntington school moved to fully remote until Sept. 24.

The other schools did not close, but instead ordered students or staff to quarantine, initiated contact tracing, and did deep cleans of the schools.

Yet another district, Smithtown, announced a student tested positive for COVID-19, then reversed course then it was informed they were given the wrong results and the student was not infected.

Trick or treating, despite COVID-19

As the school year kicks off the unofficial start of the fall season, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that Halloween is on in New York, despite the virus.

"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door," Cuomo said as some states and municipalities consider bans and limits to Halloween this year.

"I don't think that's appropriate," Cuomo told News12 Long Island in an interview provided by the governor’s office. "You have neighbors — if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I can’t tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not going to tell you [that you] can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that. I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night."

Halloween is Oct. 31.

NYC: Many infections prevented

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city's Test & Trace Corps — which notifies people who have had contact with someone who's tested positive — have prevented an estimated 15,000 coronavirus infections.

"People who were [notified] protected themselves from this disease, and people who were not, therefore, are going to spread it to others," said de Blasio, who did specify the period over which the infections were prevented.

He said that 80% of people cooperated with the corps and provided their contacts to tracers.

De Blasio and his health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, urged New Yorkers to get the flu shot, especially because the coming flu season will dovetail with coronavirus, potentially overwhelming the health care system.

"This year's flu vaccine could be the most important one you'll ever get," Chokshi said.

'Mask up, America'

Cuomo on Tuesday launched his latest effort to try to convince young people to wear masks and respect other measures aimed at controlling spread of the coronavirus, releasing a video featuring the actor Paul Rudd.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it," Cuomo said in a statement. "We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."

The video is the latest from Cuomo’s "Mask Up, America" campaign, in which he says ads have been viewed more than 22 million times nationwide. Cuomo has also been harshly critical of some young people for refusing to wear masks or obey other mandates, including outside at bars in New York City where crowds have gathered to party.

The state also ordered all students at SUNY Oneonta to go home after more than 750 students tested positive for COVID-19. The entire college is now studying remotely.

With Matthew Chayes

