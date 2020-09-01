New York City is delaying the reopening of the public schools that would bring children back from the coronavirus shutdown for at least some classroom instruction, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, postponing the start from September 10 until September 21.

On September 16, remote instruction will start, he said.

“On September 21, Monday, the school buildings open full strength, we go to blended learning as has been described previously. We have students coming into the buildings. What would have happened on September 10 now happens on September 21,” de Blasio said, speaking at his daily news conference.

For weeks, de Blasio has been under pressure from other citywide elected officials as well as the public schools’ main labor union, the United Federation of Teachers, to postpone the reopening of schools.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 1, 2020. Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, not pictured, are also on the list.

Michael Mulgrew, the union president, appeared at de Blasio’s news conference, and said: “I can say to you now, because we have our independent medical experts, have stamped this plan, and we now can say that New York City’s public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in the United States of America.”

Teachers are to be in the school buildings starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, when preparation days will begin, de Blasio said.

Meanwhile, Alaska and Montana were added Tuesday to the list of states and territories from which travelers to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival here, while New York’s level of coronavirus infection remained below 1% for the 25th straight day.

The addition brings to 33 the number of states and territories on the "travel advisory" list, a measure to limit the risk of spread from other parts of the country.

The quarantine mandate applies to anyone arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

New York’s level of confirmed positives for the virus was 0.98% on Monday, continuing a streak of low levels that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has attributed to New Yorkers largely adhering to COVID-19 mitigation regulations.

"As we continue to pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation,” Cuomo said in a statement.

"Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that's why it's so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance.”

Of 76,997 test results reported to New York State on Monday, 754 were positive. The number of new confirmed cases was 84 in Nassau County, 65 in Suffolk County, and 305 in New York City.

The level of positive tests was 1.0% on Long Island and 0.9% in New York City.

There were 109 patients in ICU for COVID-19-related problems, the lowest figure since March 15. Three people died of COVID-19-related causes on Monday.

State Liquor Authority agents and State Troopers visited 1,073 establishments on Monday, and issued summonses to three for failing to comply with coronavirus mitigation laws. One was in Nassau County and two were in Manhattan.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.