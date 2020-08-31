The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in New York was down to one person across the state on Sunday from a daily toll of hundreds in the spring, with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo crediting New Yorkers for complying with policies to contain the spread.

“There was a time when … we literally had hundreds of people dying every day," Cuomo said during a telephonic conference with reporters. "I beseeched New Yorkers to understand the facts and to act responsibly and I said that what the future holds is determined by what New Yorkers do … Flattening the curve actually saved lives."

About 66,000 tests were performed statewide on Sunday, returning 0.9% of new positives, Cuomo said. Of 418 coronavirus patients in the state, 109 were in intensive care units.

But he said the dozens of new cases at SUNY Oneonta are a harbinger of the risk tied to reopening schools next week, as the state continues to work to contain a recent spike in cases tied to "congregate settings, socialization" among students.

"I believe colleges are the canary in the coal mine," Cuomo repeated Monday. "What we’ve seen in colleges I think will be replicated on K-to-12" schools as districts across New York enact plans to return to classes.

"The school district will say here are our compliance measures. If they are not followed you will see students come back, you will see students get infected, you will see transmission rates go up and then you will see schools close," Cuomo said.

While he said some spread of the coronavirus is inevitable, the response needs to be closely watched. "The question will become … how well did that administration actually enforce compliance and what was their parameter for number of students infected before the schools takes quarantine measures," he said.

Local governments and state officials can decide to close schools to contain outbreaks.

On Sunday, New York State announced it would shut down the SUNY Oneonta school for two weeks of instruction after 105 students tested positive for coronavirus in an effort to manage a growing crisis linked to students congregating at large parties. The state said it had deployed a virus SWAT team to the campus to help handle the outbreak.

Students had been suspended at that school as well as at SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Albany over violation of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. State officials were going to monitor colleges, including private institutions, for any further violations.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.