Virus positives remain at low level across New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers "to

Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
New York State’s COVID-19 level remained low in test results released Friday, but seven establishments in Suffolk County were issued summonses for violating state laws aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Statewide, 0.96% of people tested were confirmed positive for the virus in test results completed Thursday. That continued a trend that has seen the state hover at a 1% or less positivity rate for weeks, though that measure was slightly above that mark on Wednesday.

Of 94,818 test results, 908 were confirmed positives, the state said. The positive level was 1% on both Long Island and in New York City.

Seven people including one in Suffolk died of coronavirus-related caused on Thursday in the state.

"New Yorkers' ability to stay vigilant and conscientious toward their fellow citizens is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19 throughout the state. That mindset — that I wear a mask not just to protect myself, but to protect you as well — is what will get us through to the other side," Cuomo said in a statement.

State Liquor Authority agents and State Police visited 1,455 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Thursday, issuing summonses to three businesses in Queens along with the seven on Long Island.

State officials did not immediately list the names of the businesses. Nassau and Suffolk counties have seen a steady stream of businesses receive summonses.

Cuomo has said the vast majority of establishments have respected the laws, but a handful of "bad apples" continue to flout them.

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 71 in Nassau, 52 in Suffolk and 371 in New York City.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

