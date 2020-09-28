New York is seeing clusters of rising coronavirus cases in Brooklyn, Orange County and Rockland counties that were reflected in an increase in the state's percent of new positives, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

The slight increase to 1.5% of people testing positive across the state also comes amid spikes in other parts of the United States and in global hot spots for the virus, Cuomo said, but he added that the high number of tests is helping the state to identify problem areas.

The uptick, Cuomo said, is also a reminder of concerns about a potential second wave affecting the New York Metro area.

"We are coming into the fall and all the health experts said we had to be careful about the fall," Cuomo said, during a telephonic news briefing with reporters. "The point of the tests is just this, it’s to be able to pinpoint, identify the clusters … Brooklyn is a major contributor in the number of cases, and then Orange and Rockland [counties] … and we have specific ZIP codes in Brooklyn that we are going to be looking at, because it’s very targeted" to those communities.

The latest testing results shows Brooklyn with a 2.6% positivity rate and the Mid-Hudson region with 3% positives on Sunday.

Cuomo said, in response to the federal government decreasing its COVID-19 screening at airports, he is issuing an executive order to alert travelers from many countries that they are ordered quarantined upon arrival in New York, saying that "all but 31 countries" around the globe are not under such restrictions.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"The CDC ended enhanced-screening at the airport for some international travel, but we are seeing alarming increases around the world … so we are going to increase our presence," Cuomo said.

New York, overall, processed test results for about 52,000 people on Sunday and found 834 new cases of coronavirus, Cuomo said. He said 11 state residents died on Sunday to coronavirus-related causes. A total of 543 remained hospitalized, with 135 in intensive care units and 57 intubated because of the disease.

In other actions, Cuomo said he is extending an order protecting residential tenants from evictions, if they have fallen behind in their rents because of COVID-19 disruptions, until Jan. 21, 2021, saying: "I want people to have the fundamental stability in their lives."

He had previously extended a moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures until Oct. 20.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 22, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

On Long Island, the Rosemary Kennedy School and the Center for Community Adjustment, which share a building in Wantagh, are closed to in-person learning again Monday after officials said three staff members at the Kennedy Center tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The building, located on North Jerusalem Road, was closed Friday — and will reopen Tuesday, officials said.

The Kennedy School and CCA are part of Nassau County BOCES, whose calendar indicated its offices and schools were scheduled to close for Monday in observance of Yom Kippur.

The Kennedy School is designed for students with moderate to severe developmental disabilities, according to the BOCES website.

The official announcement, posted on the BOCES website, said the building was closed "out of an abundance of caution," and said that the remote-learning alternative was utilized Friday so "that the building [the Kennedy Center] can be thoroughly disinfected."

In-person learning for students at the Kennedy School and CCA will resume Tuesday as planned, the message said, pending any further information or involving the Nassau County Department of Health.

Calls to the Rosemary Kennedy Center building in Wantagh were transferred to a standard voice mail recording Monday.

No one was immediately available for comment at Nassau BOCES.

With John Valenti

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.