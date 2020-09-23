New York's positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to remains under 1% but the head of New York City’s public hospital system warned Wednesday of renewed lockdowns and businesses closures if residents refuse to take preventive measures such as wearing masks and ending large, indoor gatherings.

State officials said 70,930 coronavirus tests were reported Tuesday, with 665, or 0.94%, coming back positive. Long Island has a 1% positivity rate, with 63 new cases reported in Nassau County and another 32 in Suffolk County.

Statewide, hospitalizations grew by 20 to 490 while intensive care patients ticked up by 8 to 141. There were five deaths from the virus, all in the five boroughs or Westchester, bringing the state's total to 25,437, officials said.

"New York's most powerful tools in the fight against COVID-19 are the actions each of us take to slow the spread," said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. "When you wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, you're protecting other New Yorkers, not just yourself. Local governments have critical roles to play enforcing state guidance and I urge them to keep doing so."

Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive of NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest municipal health system in the nation, said Wednesday that neighborhoods such as Midwood, Borough Park, Williamsburg, as well as Edgemere-Far Rockaway, Kew Gardens and Bensonhurst, accounted for 20% of all city cases as of Sept. 19.

"In the absence of our doing the right thing, we will need to be in a lockdown-type situation," Katz said at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily news conference.

Katz, who said the spike has been particularly pronounced this week, added: "We don’t want to again have to close down businesses. We don’t want to have to have more restrictions. There are easier ways for us to go on with our lives."

Two yeshivas have been ordered closed by the city Health Department over coronavirus concerns, including one with 2,000 students in the Rockaways — and more could be closed if necessary, de Blasio said.

"We’re obviously going to do whatever it takes," he said.

Separately, the mayor announced that about 9,000 managers and other municipal workers who are not represented by labor unions will be furloughed for five days — at a savings of about $21 million — between October and March 2021. Earlier this month, de Blasio ordered a five-day furloughs for himself and the other roughly 500 employees in his office.

Meanwhile, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,077 businesses in the city and Long Island Tuesday and observed five establishments — four in Suffolk and one in Manhattan — not in compliance with state COVID-19 requirements, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.