Cuomo on COVID-19: A 'second wave is coming' and state needs to prepare

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo painted a gloomy picture of the months ahead Wednesday, warning that the COVID-19 crisis is not over even as New York continued to register low levels of new coronavirus infections, with 11 straight days of new positives falling below 1% of people tested in the state.

He compared the state's later success in containing the virus to a football game, where we are at halftime and "and we ended in good shape after a brutal first half" but "COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination" and he worries about a feeling of complacency seeping in and increasing the risk.

"We need to prepare for the second wave," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing from Albany.

He said the state is "still in the first wave" and that, while the virus hasn't mutated as the virus of the flu pandemic of 1918 did, but that a possible resurgence would be compounded by the seasonal return of the flu in the fall.

The fall, he said, "poses a host of complexities" as schools throughout the state reopen and the risk of spread from other states continues to pose a threat.

He asked questions about the return to schools and colleges, how the rules of physical distancing would be enforced and what kind of testing and tracing operations would be in place, amid reduced testing capacity due to the flu season.

“Opening schools, risky and problematic. That happens in September," Cuomo said. "In September, the flu season starts. It’s going to make it much harder to diagnose symptomatic people … It’s going to really stress our testing capacity. That all happens in a matter of weeks … The second wave is coming. It’s going to be more challenging.”

Still, Cuomo said the metrics in New York have been "good for months" as the state recorded 0.7% of new infections, or 631 new cases, from about 80,000 tests on Tuesday.

