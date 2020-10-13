This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Bart Jones, David Reich-Hale and John Valenti. It was written by Jones.

New York City found only one positive case of COVID-19 in public schools from random tests conducted on 1,751 people, including students and staff, at 56 schools.

The random tests began last Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning at his daily news conference, and the schools had reopened for in-person classes last month.

"That’s really, really encouraging, and it says how important it is to constantly keep a lookout, and constantly focus on testing" de Blasio said.

As part of a deal with the city teachers’ labor union, de Blasio agreed to a randomized, monthly testing regimen, with as many as 20% of adults and students in each building to be tested and shutdown plans dependent on coronavirus infection rates.

He urged parents to sign required consent forms so the testing program can continue.

Also Tuesday, de Blasio said that by the end of this week, the city could know whether the restrictions imposed late last week on coronavirus hot spots — limitations on gatherings, closure of businesses and schools, in parts of Brooklyn and Queens — would last two weeks, the minimum period, or longer.

He said that the city has begun to see a "leveling off" of infections, although he didn’t give specific numbers to back up his assertion.

"We’re just seeing areas that were going up not going up anymore," he said. "It’s not across the board. It’s not perfect. We have a lot of work to do. But we’re seeing a leveling off in the sense of not-consistent increases."

Islip school asks students to quarantine

On Long Island, some students at the Maud S. Sherwood Elementary School in the Islip School District have been asked to quarantine, as per Suffolk County Department of Health protocols, after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent of Schools Ellen Semel said in a note to parents.

The student was last in the building on Oct. 5, Semel wrote in a separate note.

The first letter to parents, issued Saturday, involved notification of the positive test.

The second note, sent Sunday, informed parents that all families with children that might have been affected and would need to quarantine had been contacted. Families that hadn't been contacted were not on the quarantine list and their children could attend school on Tuesday, the note said.

The note, however, said there was the "potential" for additional mandatory quarantines, depending on the advice and guidelines set forth by the county health department.

The school had been closed Monday due to the holiday observance of Columbus Day.

Northwell Health on Tuesday said the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to creep up. The largest health system in the state said it had 132 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 104 on Oct. 1.

Northwell reported 20 COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours, seven of which were on Long Island.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has the most coronavirus patients, with 29. The health system doesn’t disclose how many of those patients are Long Island residents.

Lenox Hill in Manhattan was second, with 21 COVID-19 patients.

Northwell operates nearly half the hospitals on Long Island. At its peak in April, Northwell had more than 3,400 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals.

