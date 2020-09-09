A recent rise in new coronavirus cases on Long Island may be just a blip and partly caused by an outbreak among SUNY Oneonta students, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, as he urged people returning to work downstate to take mass transit instead of their cars.

The governor also announced that indoor dining will again be allowed in New York City starting on Sept. 30, though capacity will be limited and other restrictions will be in place to prevent crowding due to the coronavirus. The state will seek to step up inspections for compliance and is asking the public to help in the effort.

New York marked the 33rd straight day of new COVID-19 cases tracking below 1% of all people tested statewide, Cuomo said. The level of new infections was measured at 0.91% even as New York claims it is testing more people per capita than any other state in the country.

Long Island had a higher level of new cases, at 1.8%, making it the fourth of the last five days in which that measurement fell at or above 1%. Cuomo said he wasn't too worried - yet.

"You can have blips in the numbers," Cuomo said, especially weekend and holiday numbers. "I’d say take them with a grain of salt... You do get little blips. My gauge … 1% is very low, OK? It’s almost artificially low … You start to increase activity, could you go to 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 1.6? Yeah. Could you go to 1.7, 1.8? Yeah. 2%, I start to get nervous. 3%, I start to have heart palpitations."

He also said those increases would have to be sustained over days before "the alarm goes off."

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the governor, said some of the recent spike for daily levels of new cases on Long Island were tied to SUNY Oneonta students affected by a coronavirus outbreak there "who were actually reporting their home address" on forms. She said that information had been rectified.

The state announced this week that it would ask colleges to report their number of cases to the state when they surpass 100 and that it may suspend in person classes in those campuses with outbreaks. It has sent home all SUNY Oneonta students, who will now study online.

Cuomo urged people in the downstate area to start using mass transit more because, he said, traffic is becoming unusually heavy with people commuting from Long Island and Westchester County into New York City.

That is because people appear to be hesitant to use subways, trains and buses to commute, and are traveling in cars.

"Public transportation is safe," Cuomo said, noting that subway cars and buses are disinfected every night. “We are cleaning our public transportation system more than we ever had in history.”

He added: "Leave the car at home."

Cuomo said state inspectors visited 969 establishments on Tuesday, and issued summonses to five of them for violating laws aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. State troopers and State Liquor Authority agents have now visited about 36,000 bars and restaurants in New York City and on Long Island to check on compliance, he said.

Of 63,230 coronavirus tests completed Tuesday, 576 were confirmed positive for the virus, according to state data. They included 78 new cases in Nassau County, 55 in Suffolk County, and 213 in New York City.

Three people died of coronavirus-related causes in the state on Tuesday.

Return to casinos

On Wednesday —the first day since the state's coronavirus shutdown in March that casinos were allowed to reopen on a limited basis — the return "went well" at Jake’s 58 in Islandia, though, uncharacteristically for the successful video-lottery casino, there were some empty spaces in the parking lot, general manager Chuck Kilroy said.

Capacity inside the betting parlor was limited to 25% — or about 835 people in the casino, which normally is allowed to have up to 3,338 customers, Kilroy said.

Dozens of chairs were removed and some video terminals were closed to reinforce social distancing requirements, he said, adding that a “clean team” continually washed machines and tables while customers played the virtual slots.

Besides fewer machines, bettors were greeted by staff who checked their temperatures and asked them about recent social activities. Customers could not enter unless they affirmed they had not attended recent large gatherings. Masks were required for all customers.

The casino added a new air filtration system and installed touchless sinks, soap dispensers and toilets in bathrooms to comply with state coronavirus regulations. Food and beverages were not allowed on the casino floor, he said.

Kilroy said he could not estimate the hotel-casino’s losses caused by the pandemic.

“I think it’s probably going to take awhile” to recover, he said. “Not everybody feels safe coming back. We have to show them that it’s safe.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.