New York State will begin issuing $50 fines to passengers of the Long Island Rail Road, and city subway and bus systems who refuse to wear a mask, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders announced Thursday.

The emergency rule, which will go into effect on Monday, is designed to increase the state's mandatory mask compliance rule on the region's public transportation, while providing a level of assurance to commuters that the transit system is safe.

"We have to be able to say to the riding public, 'yes everyone will be wearing masks,'" Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters. "If they don't have a mask the MTA will give them a mask to wear. If they refuse to wear a mask they will be evicted from the system. If they are not wearing a mask we will enforce the mask wearing rule. We have to be able to say that to give riders comfort to reengage the system."

Pat Foye, chairman of the MTA, oversees train and bus service in the New York City, Long Island and suburbs north of the city said compliance with the state's mask order is already high, including more than 90% on the LIRR and 96% on city buses.

"But we want to drive it even higher," said Foye, adding that the MTA has distributed four million masks across its system. "Achieving universal mask compliance is our goal … It's a matter of respect for one's co-commuters and MTA employees."

Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit, said if commuters forget their masks or it breaks, they will be available for free at all subway booths and from conductors and police on buses and railroad.

"This regulation will allow us to use another tool in the toolbox to ensure mask compliance," Feinberg said, comparing the rule to regulations already in place prohibiting smoking on trains or for fare evasion.

New virus cases below 1%

Cuomo said the state continues to make steady progress in its battle against COVID-19, with 76,813 tests conducted on Wednesday and 757 reported positive — for an infection rate of 0.98%.

Across the state, 482 individuals remain hospitalized with the virus while seven people died Wednesday from COVID-19.

Cuomo also warned New Yorkers of dire measures if the state does not receive federal assistance to close a massive $30 billion shortfall, largely caused by the pandemic. The "deficit of historic proportions," Cuomo said, is impossible to fill absent help from Washington.

Without federal aid, Cuomo said tax increases, borrowing, budget cuts and early retirements will be necessary.

"And all of the above won't fill that hole," Cuomo said. "This has been a serious decline in revenues."

And Cuomo said he's not counting on President Donald Trump for help, maintaining he "wants to see the demise of the cities in some cruel, twisted psychology that he’s brought to bear."

A day after Cuomo announced a planned reopening of indoor dining in New York City restaurants at 25% capacity, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he sought a later start date than Sept. 30 for New York City’s resumption of indoor dining and wanted a renewed suspension automatically if the citywide infection rate exceeds 2%, he said Thursday at a news conference.

“Given so much else that’s coming back right now, concern that we pace things, that we make sure that as we bring back on part of life for the city, that we have time to see the impact of that, and then bring back the next and the next and the next,” de Blasio said, speaking at his daily news conference.

Both requests were denied by Cuomo, who under an executive order signed in March has total authority to start and restart dining and every other facet of the opening and closing.

Word from Cuomo’s office to de Blasio’s came less than two hours before Cuomo public announcement Wednesday that indoor dining would be allowed to resume beginning Sept. 30, de Blasio said.

De Blasio did not directly answer a reporter’s question asking whether he would personally dine indoors, though he said, “of course I’d be comfortable dealing with it.”

