New York State marked its 35th straight day of coronavirus infection levels below 1% on Friday, though the largest health care system on Long Island said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Out of 89,722 test results reported on Thursday, 880, or 0.98% were confirmed positive, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. The level of new positives on Long Island was 1.3%, after it had risen to 1.8% on Tuesday.

"New York's ability to beat back COVID-19 and slow the spread depends on what we do. That's why it's so important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, and why local governments are critical partners in enforcing state guidance," Cuomo said in a statement.

"When informed citizens stay safe and play by the rules, 35 straight days with an infection rate below 1% is what you get. Now we have to stay New York Tough and maintain a vigilant attitude so we don't go back to the hell we experienced."

Five people died of coronavirus-related causes on Thursday in the state. The number of new cases confirmed Thursday surpassed 100 in Nassau County, hitting 105, while there were 71 new confirmed cases in Suffolk County and 269 in New York City, where the infection level was 0.7%.

More patients in region's hospitals

Northwell Health, the state's largest health care system, said Friday it had 96 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 68 the same period a week ago. It marked an increase after months of decline since the pandemic's height in April, when the system had about 3,400 COVID-19 patients.

“My guess is we may develop an oscillating pattern that becomes a slow burn, but I don’t know if this is statistically important yet,” said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at Northwell.

Battinelli added that the increase would have very little to do with the reopening of schools over the past few days.

“There is a chance it has to do with Labor Day weekend, and the continued concern that people will let up on the behaviors necessary, like mask wearing and social distancing,” he said.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Northwell system, with 20, followed by New Hyde Park-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center, which had 14.

Northwell also reported it hasn’t had a death related to COVID-19 since Monday.

Separately, Catholic Health Services of Long Island, which operates six hospitals in the region, said it had a decrease in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. CHS had 17 on Friday, down from 28 the same period a week ago.

Cuomo has said New York has gone from "worst to first" in the nation regarding the battle against the coronavirus, since the state initially was the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, but now has among the lowest infection rates.

In contrast to other states, New York is permitting in-person instruction in schools starting mostly this week, and Cuomo announced this week that indoor dining will resume in New York City on Sept. 30, albeit at 25% capacity.

Cuomo and other state officials said this week that a recent increase in cases on Long Island might be a "blip" tied to students at SUNY Oneonta who are from Long Island. The college recently sent home all students after an outbreak of more than 650 cases of the virus.

State Liquor Authority agents and State Police inspected 1,380 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Thursday, and issued summonses to seven of them that were not in compliance with state requirements on social distancing, mask wearing and other mandates, Cuomo said. Five were in Suffolk, and one in Nassau.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.