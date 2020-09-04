New York State marked four straight weeks of COVID-19 testing levels below 1%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday, as casinos and schools statewide and malls in New York City geared up to reopen in some capacity next week.

Out of 93,395 test results completed Thursday, 864, or 0.92%, were confirmed positive, Cuomo said in a statement. The level of new confirmed cases was 1.4% on Long Island and 0.7% in New York City.

Five people died of coronavirus-related causes on Thursday, down from nearly 800 a day at the height of the pandemic in April, while 428 people were hospitalized with the virus — far below the peak of nearly 19,000.

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below one percent," Cuomo said.

"Next week, malls in New York City and casinos across the state will be able to open, marking another milestone in our battle against COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent — we must continue to protect our progress. We must all continue to wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and above all, stay New York tough."

The number of new confirmed cases was 84 in Nassau County, 96 in Suffolk County, and 325 in New York City.

A state task force continued to crack down on businesses that violate coronavirus control laws, issuing summonses to 6 bars or restaurants including two in Suffolk County and one in Nassau County.

State troopers and State Liquor Authority agents visited 1,272 establishments in New York City and on Long Island on Thursday, according to Cuomo’s office.

Northwell Health on Friday said it had 68 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.

The largest health system in the state has reported between 65 and 95 patients daily for much of the summer.

Northwell said it had no deaths over the last 24 hours.

It added that North Shore University Hospital has the most COVID-19 patients, with 18.

With David Reich-Hale

