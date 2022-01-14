Student and staff attendance is on the rise after dipping just after New Year's amid the COVID-19 omicron surge, several superintendents said in a Newsday Live webinar, while the number of COVID-19 patients at a major hospital system is dipping.

The surge in infection "absolutely affected our attendance rate coming back from the holidays," Glen Eschbach, North Babylon’s superintendent, said during the webinar Thursday.

Right after New Year's, attendance was about 75%, compared to the norm of 95% or higher, he said. Those out sick included a significant number of staff members.

"Right now, we are beginning to see people returning," he said, describing "an upswing." But he cautioned: "Just wondering what February break will bring us."

Tahira A. DuPree Chase, superintendent of Westbury schools, also saw attendance decline with students and staff due to positive test results, with a higher rate of staff absenteeism than by students. Chase said the district is seeing a similar rebound to North Babylon’s.

Dennis P. O’Hara, superintendent of Islip schools, said his district saw 10% or 11% of staff absent on Jan. 3, and had to bring in administrators and others to cover classes. Attendance dipped "way below" the average of 96% for students that first week back.

Tom Rogers, the superintendent of Syosset, said the highest day of reported student absences was three or four days after New Year’s Eve, with comparable "difficulties with staff attendance."

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The absences came amid record-breaking levels of COVID-19 cases on Long Island fueled by omicron. Those numbers appear to have peaked over the last week, starting what medical experts hope will be a rapid decline by early February. But they caution that COVID-19 is unpredictable.

A few districts reverted to online instruction only right after the Christmas break, though most remained in-person.

Northwell Health, the largest private health care system in the state, said Friday it is seeing a gradual decline in COVID-19 patients.

After peaking at 1,705 on Monday, the number dropped to 1,629 by Friday. It was as low as 594 on Christmas Day, as the omicron surge started to accelerate.

Northwell also said that after seeing many people showing up at emergency rooms around the holidays to get tested for COVID-19 because they could not obtain tests elsewhere, that problem has tapered off.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.