The state is giving the go-ahead for the limited reopening of casinos in the states and malls in New York City, starting on Sept. 9, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo challenged New York City authorities who favor a return to indoor dining in city restaurants, asking them to guarantee the enforcement effort needed to ensure compliance.

As schools return to classes this and next week, Cuomo said school districts will have to submit the results of their testing for coronavirus to the New York State Department of Health on a daily basis, and the state will publish that information "so parents teachers will know how many tests were conducted and what the results of those tests are."

On New York City's indoor dining debate, the governor specifically asked Council Speaker Corey Johnson to explain how restaurants will be monitored for compliance if they are permitted to fully reopen.

Only outdoor dining has been allowed in the city since the return of economic activity to prevent people gathering in crowded city restaurants.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had also discussed this week the need for a timetable on returning to indoor dining, but Cuomo again reminded city leaders that "they have no legal authority to make that decision" on fully reopening restaurants, while suggesting he's amenable to a plan.

" … We have major problems in New York City with the compliance on the bars. I have beseeched New York City to do a better job on compliance and enforcement," Cuomo said during a telephonic briefing with reporters. "We put together a task force to do the enforcement on Long Island and New York City … We have taken state police resources from many places to do that enforcement."

On the reopening of casinos, state officials said they would open on a limited 25% capacity as long as they have in placed enhanced air filtration systems and have set up their machines at least 6 feet apart and with physical barriers. They will be required to have additional staff to monitor the traffic in their facilities.

Malls in New York City will be able to reopen at 50% capacity as long as they have air filtration systems in place and observe other physical distancing requirements.

Indoor dining will not be allowed in either casinos or malls located in New York City, until those restrictions are lifted citywide.

Cuomo suggested to City Speaker Johnson that the city government set up a COVID-19 enforcement task force and deploy some 4,000 New York City Police Department officers to prepare to enforce restaurant compliance, rather than rely on the smaller force from the sheriff's office — because the State Liquor Authority and the State Police have had to step in to enforce all other restrictions related to outdoor dining and bars and travel quarantine.

"We have to do airport compliance, we have to do bridge and tunnel compliance … we have to do malls … casino compliance … and now school compliance,” Cuomo said. “My opinion is [restaurants] should open. The question is how.”

The state had another day of overall low levels of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, except for a spike in cases in the Western New York region, Cuomo said. Out of roughly 88,000 COVID-19 tests completed across the state, 889 or 0.99% came back positive, he said, with 430 COVID-19 patients remaining in hospitals statewide.

