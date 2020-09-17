Schools closed in Farmingdale and Port Jefferson added to a string of shutdowns across the island's districts that have been triggered by cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since the return to classrooms over the last few weeks.

Saltzman Memorial School in Farmingdale will be closed Thursday after a student there tested positive for COVID-19, the school district's superintendent announced Wednesday night in a phone message to the district community.

Superintendent Paul Defendini said the school is expected to reopen Friday.

He said in the phone message that closing the campus Thursday will "provide the district with sufficient time to alert those parties who will be required to quarantine, and to provide us with the time needed to appropriately disinfect the building, prior to our safe return to school."

"We were able to utilize our contact tracing protocols to ensure that the only school impacted by this positive case is Saltzman East Memorial," the superintendent said. "No other school has been impacted by this positive case."

Defendini said other schools and buildings in the district will remain open Thursday.

Calling it "a proactive decision," Port Jefferson closed the Edna Louise Spear Elementary School Wednesday, after reporting a student had tested positive for the virus.

"The closure allowed us to thoroughly clean the building, contact the Department of Health, and work with the agency to determine if further action was needed," Superintendent Jessica Schmettan wrote in a message to parents.

It was not immediately clear if the school was reopen for classes Thursday — or if the district was still working through protocols.

A note on the district website Thursday indicated the school had been closed Wednesday for "distance learning," but said only the situation would be updated later.

Earlier Wednesday, a middle school in Massapequa closed its Berner Middle School Wednesday after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other Long Island school districts reported positive COVID-19 cases by Wednesday, including a student and staffer at Newfield High School in Selden; a student at William Rall Elementary School in Lindenhurst; a student at Chippewa Elementary School in Holtsville; two employees at North Babylon High School in North Babylon, and an employee at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School in Plainview.

On Tuesday, five schools in the Port Washington and Oyster Bay-East Norwich school districts closed due to COVID-19 cases. The shuttered schools in both districts had been to reopen Wednesday after contact tracing protocols were followed, school officials said.

On Monday schools in Huntington Station, Seaford, Smithtown, West Babylon and Setauket reported coronavirus cases as well, with the Countrywood Primary Center in the South Huntington School district closing until Thursday next week.

The state reported Wednesday that the positivity rate had dipped back below 1%, with the level of new infections tracked at 0.87% out of 75,087 test results from Tuesday.

Opening the New York City’s public schools during the coronavirus pandemic is costing an additional $32 million per week, the city’s Independent Budget Office reported Thursday.

The estimate includes the cost of providing personal-protective equipment to students and personnel, at $2 million; cleaning procedures, supplies and workers, at $5.6 million, and the testing regimen, at $1.6 million.

By far the highest single cost, the office said, is for the additional personnel needed to staff classrooms with reduced student head counts and to provide remote teachers, in adhering to social-distancing requirements: $19.4 million.

With Matthew Chayes and John Valenti

