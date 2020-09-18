The Cold Spring Harbor Junior-Senior High School building is closed Friday after district officials said a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in a statement that 0.88% of COVID-19 test results were positive. The state has been at a 1% or lower positivity rate for weeks.

The closure was announced in a letter from district superintendent Robert C. Fenter to parents Thursday — and it was not immediately clear when the school would reopen. It also was not immediately clear when the student tested positive, when that student was last in the school building or whether the student was in junior high or high school.

As a result of the closure Cold Spring Harbor is conducting "a fully remote day of instruction" on Friday, Fenter wrote.

The district has been "in constant contact" with the Suffolk County Department of Health and is following "all necessary protocols to reduce exposure to other students and staff," Fenter wrote, adding: "We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of the Cold Spring Harbor Community as this remains our foremost priority."

The closures are the latest in what have been a handful of random building and district closures this week in both Nassau and Suffolk, as announcements of students or staff testing positive for COVID-19 have been made public. The overall number of positives have been minimal compared with the number of positive test results at the end of the spring semester. They have, however, been significant enough to cause districts to close down — mostly, out of an abundance of caution.

Most of the closings have lasted just a day or two, as district officials implement coronavirus cleaning protocols.

The Middle Country School District earlier this week reported a student and staff member testing positive for COVID-19 at Newfield High School and then a staff member at Oxhead Road Elementary School also testing positive.

But, Superintendent Roberta A. Gerold said the timing of those reported positives proved fortunate for district officials and students. Schools in the district are currently closed Wednesdays for the fall semester, due to built-in pandemic remote-learning protocols. So while the buildings were closed Wednesday, as scheduled, they were reopened Thursday and are open Friday.

In a letter to parents, Gerold stressed: "As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Therefore, the staff member and any individuals who are directed to quarantine will only be allowed to return to Oxhead Road Elementary School when released to do so by the Suffolk County Department of Health."

The staff member from the Oxhead Road school was last in the building Monday, officials said.

De Blasio defends latest delay

During an appearance Friday morning on MSNBC, Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his decision to delay the start of in-person classes in the city public school system to Oct. 1, citing the need to add more than 4,500 teaching personnel as class sizes were forced to be reduced due to social distancing.

The decision was announced Thursday — just days before kids were scheduled to return to class for the first time since March — frustrating many parents who are now forced to scramble to find child care.

"This is a very complex equation because we are asking principals and educators to figure out how to do in-person; how to support kids who are part-time in-person and part-time at home and kids who are only at home. It’s never been done before. It’s unprecedented. And as with any huge endeavor we are finding things that need more work. So we are going to do it and we are going to do it with health and safety in place … We are going to make sure these pieces are in place. If it takes a few more days to make sure all of the bases are covered, then it’s worth it."

De Blasio said he empathized with parents who were forced to make scheduling changes in recent days.

But he said school and city officials had set a "global gold standard" for reopening the nation’s largest school system, including improving the ventilation system, mandating masks for all teachers and students and conducting constant cleaning and sanitizing of classrooms.

"We are going to be the largest school system in America, by far, that actually reopens," de Blasio said. "And kids need it."

The phased-in approach calls for prekindergarten and special education students returning to class on Sept. 21, followed by elementary and kindergarten through eighth grade schools back on Sept. 29 and middle and high schools on Oct. 1.

Check back for updates on this developing story.