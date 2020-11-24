Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are rising at an alarming rate on Long Island, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, while warning that the region may see more communities designated as "micro-cluster yellow zones" because of high levels of infection.

The number of people hospitalized on Long Island due to COVID-19 rose from 141 to 351 in the last three weeks — a 149% increase, Cuomo said at a news briefing held at the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps.

"That, my friends, is a real problem," he said.

Long Island's increase is worse than the statewide average, he said.

With Thanksgiving kicking off the long holiday season, Cuomo said health officials are worried a recent spike in cases will grow even worse on Long Island and throughout the state.

Cuomo on Monday designated Great Neck, Massapequa Park, Hampton Bays and Riverhead as yellow zones that will place some restrictions on schools and businesses. The state follows specific criteria to determine which geographic areas are microclusters and have to abide by tighter restrictions for schools, businesses and gatherings to curtail spread.

Asked by Newsday if other communities on Long Island with high infection levels including Freeport, Uniondale and Brentwood will be named yellow zones, Cuomo deferred to a top aide, Gareth Rhodes, who indicated it is likely.

"There are a number that are on the brink," Rhodes said, adding that state officials are discussing the situation with the county executives in Nassau and Suffolk.

"As those [communities] meet the metrics of the 10-day period … you can expect to see additional zone designations, with the hope that of course the numbers come down," Rhodes said.

Cuomo said that calculating conservatively a 20% increase in spread during the holidays on top of the current spike, the number of people hospitalized on Long Island with COVID-19 could jump to 1,456.

The overall infection level would increase from about 3% on Long Island to 18.13%, he said.

Using those numbers as a backdrop, Cuomo pleaded with the public to celebrate Thanksgiving only with the family members with whom they live.

"This is not a normal Thanksgiving," he said, suggesting people use the holiday to give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives helping people with COVID-19 — doctors, nurses, EMT workers, National Guardsmen, police.

Cuomo said that, despite his concerns about the growing number of patients on Long Island, under the current projections of a 20% increase the region's hospitals should be able to handle the influx of coronavirus patients.

"If we are in that range, we have the hospital capacity," Cuomo said, but said the state would move to reopen field hospitals if that level was exceeded.

Hospitals in the region were reporting increasing numbers Tuesday.

Northwell Health on Tuesday said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 455, compared to 414 on Monday and 279 a week ago.

The largest health system in the state added that it admitted 74 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, a noticeable jump from 45 admissions the prior 24 hours.

Of the 74 new admissions, 38 were at Long Island facilities.

The glaring hot spot at Northwell continues to be in Staten Island, where it had 120 hospitalized patients, up from 67 a week ago.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park had 56 COVID-19 patients, and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had 55 COVID-19 patients.

Oceanside-based Mount Sinai South Nassau said it had 27 COVID-19 patients as of Monday afternoon, up from 21 last week. Mount Sinai earlier this week said it was suspending emergency department visits due to the rise in coronavirus patients.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.