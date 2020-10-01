New York launched use of a cellphone app Thursday to notify residents if they come near others testing positive for COVID-19, at the same time as the state continues to push to limit spread of the virus in what it's termed "hot spot" communities in the Brooklyn borough and the counties of Orange and Rockland.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continued to push for stepped-up enforcement of mask-wearing and physical-distancing orders from the state, particularly in the ZIP codes identified as having clusters of new coronavirus cases.

People in those areas continue to "shop in surrounding community, they take buses, et cetera and that’s how you have community spread," Cuomo said.

The local governments' focus "needs to be enforcement" not public education, he added, because the mask-wearing requirement in particular has been "exhaustively communicated to the public" at this point.

"If you speed in your car, you get a ticket. That’s how it works. If you don’t pay a toll when you go over a bridge, you get a ticket. That’s how it works," Cuomo added. "Compliance works."

Although Long Island ZIP codes in several Long Island communities around Huntington Station, Brentwood and Valley Stream were included among the top 20 "hot spots" listed Wednesday, Cuomo said Thursday the recent rise in cases is largely confines to the Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland areas.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Cuomo reported coronavirus tests results processed Wednesday for 109,000 residents, and yielding an overall positive rate of 1.2%, but he said those numbers included an oversampling of the hot spot areas. Excluding the clusters, the state's positivity rate drops to 0.98%, which Cuomo said is "the lowest infection rate in the United States of America."

Long Island had a 1% positivity rate and New York City was at 1.3%. Eleven people died Wednesday in the state of coronavirus-related causes.

The state launched its COVID Alert NY app, downloadable both via Apple iPhone and Android cellphone systems, working in conjunction with Bloomberg Philanthropies and those technology companies, Cuomo said.

The app will notify users who come within six feet of anyone who has tested positive for positive so they can take further measures to avoid spread, but it protects people's privacy by using Bluetooth technology to send information from cellphone to cellphone rather than collecting location data, state and Bloomberg Philanthropies officials said.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 29, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

"We don’t collect any data, we don’t track people … it’s completely a voluntary program," said Lawrence Schwartz, of Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Towns react to 'hot spots' concerns

Officials in Long Island towns where several communities have recently seen higher rates of positivity for COVID-19 highlighted their efforts to educate residents in response to those concerns.

"The Town of Islip was disproportionately hard hit in Brentwood, Central Isilp and North Bay Shore," said a statement from Caroline Smith, spokeswoman for the Town of Islip.

She said the town's outreach has included using bilingual signage, social media posts and robocalls to create awareness about the coronavirus threat.

The town, she added, has been urging Suffolk County to use CARES Act funding to reopen free testing sites in affected communities.

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said he has been in touch with the governor’s office and his office monitors infection rates every day.

"As temperatures begin to fall a little, people still have to be careful as they begin to gather inside, I think people have become a little more relaxed as they try to assume some normalcy in their lives," Lupinacci said.

He said a campaign over the past weekend in conjunction with the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, the town's small business recovery task force and the Business Improvement District sought "to remind people as they go out in crowds, as they are walking down the street, it’s still important to follow proper protocols during the pandemic and that includes washing your hands several times a day, using sanitizers, making sure you socially distance, making sure you’re using your mask."

With Matthew Chayes and Deborah S. Morris

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.