Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday offered his wishes for a quick recovery to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they became infected with COVID-19.

"My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is vicious and spreads easily," Cuomo said in a statement. "Wear a mask. Let's all look out for each other."

Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and his wife have tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The developments have injected a new sense of uncertainity into the presidential election campaign, as Trump will be quarantining in the White House for at least two weeks. His next debate with Joe Biden had been scheduled for Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, officials at Sachem High School North closed the building Thursday and Friday due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among more than one student, read a letter dated Wednesday from Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri.

Bayport Blue-Point High School was also closed Friday after a student tested positive for the virus, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Timothy Hearney.

The letter in the Sachem district did not note the number of students who tested positive, but the state’s COVID-19 report card where districts are required to report the number of cases showed three students at the school in Lake Ronkonkoma had tested positive this week.

The district transitioned to remote learning Thursday and Friday for students. District officials said the building was being cleaned and disinfected.

At Bayport Blue-Point, Hearney said the student who is infected was last in the school on Wednesday, and the district received notice of the positive test result late Thursday evening. Students engaged in online "distance learning" on Friday while the building was deep-cleaned and disinfected.

Northwell Health on Friday said it has 102 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.

It's the first time Northwell has had more than 100 coronavirus patients since July 20, when it had 111 such patients.

Northwell's two hospitals on the Nassau-Queens border had the most COVID-19 patients. North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has 18, followed by Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, with 17.

North Shore University Hospital earlier this week opened a second unit to prepare for the possibility of a surge in the region, said Northwell spokesman Jason Molinet. But he stressed the hospital has not seen any increase over the last three months.

At its peak on April 7, Northwell had more than 3,400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

With David Reich-Hale and Joie Tyrrell

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.