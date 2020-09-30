State and city officials continued to try to stop spread of the coronavirus in clusters found in several counties that are driving infection levels up in New York City and other parts of the state — including Nassau County.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo went down a list of ZIP codes mostly in the borough of Brooklyn and in Rockland and Orange counties during his briefing Wednesday, but said that Nassau County "has a couple of communities affected" with higher positivity rates.

He said the top 20 ZIP codes for the recent spread have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.5% and "that's about five times the infection rate statewide."

It's time, Cuomo argued, for local governments to step up efforts to enforce mask wearing, social distancing and other rules that aim to limit outbreaks.

"They have to enforce the law and they are not doing it with enough diligence. Period," Cuomo said.

Local governments have to change tack, he said, issue tickets for violations, and stop simply recommending people use masks.

"It’s too late in the game to do that … We have done all the public information on masks that you can" with "dozens of public service announcement" that have cost millions of dollars. "It is not a function for the local government to say to someone, 'It would be nice if you wore a mask, can I give you a mask?' We are past that point … We are past public education, we’ve been doing this since February … Enforce the law."

City officials along with Cuomo said this week that some of the hot spots — including some in Rockland and Orange counties — have large Orthodox Jewish populations. Cuomo said he had met with religious leaders in those communities to address compliance concerns, while stressing that anti-coronavirus laws are being applied to people of all faiths.

Infection rates of coronavirus continue to rise in six of the nine ZIP codes in New York City that have turned into "hot spot" clusters that officials have vowed to attack, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The ZIP codes represent 7% of the city’s population but 25% of its cases, the de Blasio administration has said. At the state level, the clusters represent 23% of new cases, while the residents in those areas make up 6% of the state's population, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state is oversampling in the clusters and has registered a statewide positivity rate of 1.02%, but excluding those areas the infection rate is 0.82%. He did not immediately identify which are the Nassau County areas included in those clusters but said there's "a little bit" of those cases in the county.

To tamp down the virus in those Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes, the city is deploying 1,000 city personnel — including 400 NYPD cops — to enforce the state mask mandate and issue fines to anyone who refuses to cover his face, de Blasio said.

The New York City Sheriff’s Office has also done 130 inspections of nonpublic schools to check for masking and social distancing.

Starting Wednesday, across the city indoor restaurant dining is being allowed to resume for the first time since March, requiring mandatory temperature checks, collecting contact information from patrons, wearing masks, and capping capacity at 25%, among other rules.

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Sept. 29, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

De Blasio said city inspectors would be out checking for compliance, particularly in the hot-spot ZIP codes in Queens and Brooklyn.

"They’ll be very focused on making sure everyone is following the rules," de Blasio said, adding: "It has been a long journey back."

And starting on Thursday, 1,600 public schools buildings will be open, as high schools resume classes, he said. Only half the students’ families have opted to send them back for in-person learning, with the rest opting for online instruction.

