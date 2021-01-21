President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal for his first 100 days in office, pledging to have 100 million Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and to have most K-8 schools reopened in that time, as well — telling officials at the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services clear guidance is needed if schools are to reopen safely in that time.

But a panel of experts gathered Thursday for the latest NewsdayLive webinar "Education & COVID-19: What Do We Need?" suggested that despite best intentions that might be easier said than done.

While most districts, their staffs, teachers and students are all working hard to make the best of the difficult, life-altering situations caused by the pandemic, the experts say what's needed right now is a better process for getting teachers and staff vaccinated and making schools safe again for live, in-person learning for students.

"I know President Biden wants all schools open in the first 100 days," Roosevelt Schools Superintendent Deborah Wortham said, but wondered "what measures do we have to go through" regarding equity and availability of vaccines in order to do so.

And, she said, there's also the dilemma for some teachers — pitting personal choice against professional duty — when it comes to deciding if they want to be vaccinated, since some have questioned if there's been enough testing of the vaccines to ensure they're safe.

To that end panelist Dr. Lauren Block, assistant professor at the Institute of Health Innovations & Outcomes Research, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, and assistant professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University, said she'd urge anyone who wasn't immuno-comprised when it comes to vaccinations to get the COVID shot.

"Like anything in life there are tiny risks in this," she said, but added: "Everything points to risks of this vaccine [being] very small and very transient.

"Schools," Block said, "can only remain open if students and teachers are not quarantined."

But panelist Ron Verderber, president of the Jericho Teachers Association, said county, state and federal governments all needed to do a better job in making both vaccines — and the appointments to get vaccinated — available to people in the classifications they had mandated should get them. He said the system needed to work better to ensure that.

The biggest problem now, Verderber suggested, is logistics.

Yes, teachers and school district employees are currently high on the priority lists for vaccinations. But, he said, many of the agencies tasked with vaccinating those eligible can't always determine who does or does not meets the criteria to get the shot. In many cases appointments to get vaccinated aren't available until March, April or even May, he said.

"I don't understand," he said, "why the Department of Health hasn't provided guidance for school districts [on how to get teachers vaccinated]," Verderber said. "Why no one has reached out to districts for lists of eligible employees … I can't get an appointment because no one knows I'm eligible.

"Thousands of teachers in Nassau and Suffolk counties really want to get vaccinated so they can do their job," he said. But if New York State does not make it clear they're eligible to receive vaccinations — and make their vaccinations a priority — how can anyone expect schools to reopen soon for full in-person learning, he said.

"We continue to keep our doors open, continue to teach our students, continue to keep the ship moving," said Kevin R. Simmons, principal at Smithtown High School East. But, he said, all the "unknown variables are what make that difficult for us." As he said: "We have to have hope, inspire and believe."

All agreed that having some concrete logistical plan to help ensure the safety, health and welfare of students, teachers, staff and families would go a long way to making all of it happen sooner rather than later.