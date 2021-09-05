White House COVID booster timeline uncertain, officials say

White House officials said Sunday the Biden administration’s original plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots starting the week of Sept. 20 could be delayed pending critical approval from federal regulatory agencies.

"No one’s going to get boosters until the FDA says they’re approved, until the CDC advisory committee makes a recommendation. What we want to do though is be ready as soon as that comes," White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

However Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to Biden, on CBS' "Face the Nation" expressed optimism that at least the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would "likely" meet the administration’s deadline.

Biden announced last month that his administration was planning for boosters to be available for all Americans who received the mRNA vaccines in an effort to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The first shots, according to the administration's plan, would go to health care workers and elderly individuals who were fully vaccinated eight months ago.

But on Thursday, according to news reports, health officials warned the Biden administration there was not enough data just yet to back up the wide scale distribution of the booster shots to all fully vaccinated adults.

On Sunday, White House officials insisted the administration will wait for key regulatory approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before beginning to widely distribute the boosters.

"We’re ready to go once the science says go," Klain said. "We will go when the FDA and the CDC say go."

Klain said the U.S. already has purchased the boosters and has a plan to make the drug available, "probably the very same day that approval gets given." It’s something he said was lacking during the Trump administration's rollout in December 2020.

Fauci said Sunday that the plan to provide Pfizer boosters in late September was still on track. The federal agencies are reviewing data from Pfizer and Moderna.

According to one official, Moderna produced inadequate data for the FDA and CDC to recommend the third dose of its vaccine and FDA has requested additional data that is likely to delay those boosters into October. Pfizer, which is further along in the review process, in part because of data collected from the vaccine’s use in Israel, is still expected to be approved for a third dose for all by Sept. 20. A key FDA panel is to review Pfizer’s data on boosters on Sept. 17.

Data for boosters on Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine won’t be available for months, since that shot wasn’t approved until February, officials said.

"It is conceivable that we will only have one of them out but the other will likely follow soon thereafter," Fauci said. "We’re not going to do anything unless it gets the appropriate FDA regulatory approval and then the recommendation from the advisory committee and immunization practices."

He said thus far it "looks like Pfizer has their data in, likely would meet the deadline. We hope that Moderna would also be able to do it, so we could do it simultaneously, but if not well do it sequentially."

"The bottom line is very likely that part of the plan will be implemented but ultimately, the entire plan will be," Fauci said. "It looks good. I think it’s going to be at the most a couple of weeks, to a few weeks delay, if any."

with AP