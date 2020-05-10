More White House officials may need to quarantine, adviser says

More White House officials may need to self-quarantine after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, a top economic adviser said Sunday.

The individuals who tested positive are Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, and one of President Donald Trump's military valets, according to news reports.

Three top health officials have said they will self-quarantine, according to news reports. A spokeswoman for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Washington Post that working from home will be among the precautions Fauci takes. Dr. Robert Redfield, Centers for Disease Control director, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, have said they will self-quarantine or work from home, according to The Washington Post.

Asked Sunday on ABC's "This Week" if more White House officials will need to follow those officials' leads, White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said: "There may be. I don't want to rule anything in or rule anything out."

Kudlow told ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, "At the moment, there's daily testing, as you may know, for people who come into contact with the president and the vice president. Everybody wants to be safe."

Kevin Hasset, White House economic adviser, acknowledged that working in the West Wing's close quarters can be risky. Hasset, who had left the Trump administration after serving for two years and returned in March to help with the coronavirus emergency, said, "I knew when I was going back in that I would be taking risks, that I would be safer sitting at home at my house than going into a West Wing that, even with all the testing in the world and the best medical team on Earth, is a relatively cramped place."