Members of the Yale Korean Presbyterian Church in Hicksville on Saturday handed out care packages which included masks, hand sanitizers and cookies to coincide with the church's 27th anniversary of existence.

“To commemorate this birthday we try to care for our community and church members,” Senior Pastor Jong Hoon Kim said, adding that 300 care packages were made. “This is a small token to show that we care and pray for them.”

Kim said everyone needs a prayer because the coronavirus pandemic has made people depressed.

“In serving our church members, we’re having this care package giving day," Kim said. "We hope through this small gift, people have hope and encouragement.”