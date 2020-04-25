TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
59° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

How to change your Zoom background in 60 seconds

By Newsday Staff
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Bring your Zoom calls to life by bringing Long Island with you to your next meeting.

We've compiled a list of free background image options for you to choose from for your next Zoom meeting, online class, or virtual happy hour.

Make remote work more fun with Zoom backgrounds from Newsday. Just right-click and save the images in the gallery below. Keep reading to learn how to change your background.

How to change your Zoom background in 60 seconds

1.  Download the Zoom Desktop client on your Mac or Windows computer.

2. Open the app and log into your Zoom account.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

3. Click the gear icon in the top right-hand corner to navigate to Settings.

 In the left-hand menu, click Virtual Background.

5. Select one of Zoom's default background images or click the + icon to upload your own photo.

Now, go show off who you are with a Long Island Zoom background.

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. NY sharpens focus on widespread testing for essential workers
Robert Corrado, owner of PuroClean, of Smithtown, wipes Coronavirus on LI: Latest updates
The Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony COVID-19 death toll at Stony Brook veterans home is up to 52
Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Woodbury nursing home resident wants 'the truth'
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Emergency department chief Dr. Joshua Kugler speaks with Surge in virus cases has slowed over past two weeks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search