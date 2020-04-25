How to change your Zoom background in 60 seconds
Bring your Zoom calls to life by bringing Long Island with you to your next meeting.
We've compiled a list of free background image options for you to choose from for your next Zoom meeting, online class, or virtual happy hour.
Make remote work more fun with Zoom backgrounds from Newsday. Just right-click and save the images in the gallery below. Keep reading to learn how to change your background.
How to change your Zoom background in 60 seconds
1. Download the Zoom Desktop client on your Mac or Windows computer.
2. Open the app and log into your Zoom account.
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
3. Click the gear icon in the top right-hand corner to navigate to Settings.
In the left-hand menu, click Virtual Background.
5. Select one of Zoom's default background images or click the + icon to upload your own photo.
Now, go show off who you are with a Long Island Zoom background.
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime