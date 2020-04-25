Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Bring your Zoom calls to life by bringing Long Island with you to your next meeting.

We've compiled a list of free background image options for you to choose from for your next Zoom meeting, online class, or virtual happy hour.

Make remote work more fun with Zoom backgrounds from Newsday. Just right-click and save the images in the gallery below. Keep reading to learn how to change your background.

How to change your Zoom background in 60 seconds

1. Download the Zoom Desktop client on your Mac or Windows computer.

2. Open the app and log into your Zoom account.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

3. Click the gear icon in the top right-hand corner to navigate to Settings.

In the left-hand menu, click Virtual Background.

5. Select one of Zoom's default background images or click the + icon to upload your own photo.

Now, go show off who you are with a Long Island Zoom background.