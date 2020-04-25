Make remote work more fun with Zoom backgrounds from Newsday

Bring your Zoom calls to life by bringing Long Island with you to your next meeting.

We've compiled a list of free background image options for you to choose from for your next Zoom meeting, online class, or virtual happy hour. Don't know how to change you're background? Follow our easy step-by-step guide.

Photo illustration of Subscription box from New York Bagel of the Month Club in studio. Jan. 24, 2016.

People walk the boardwalk in Long Beach at sunset on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2018.

Photo of the beach along Lighthouse Rd. in Sands Point on the afternoon of January 10, 2014.(Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)KEYWORD: POYG, Pictures of the Year, 2014

An empty set of seats on an LIRR train at the Hicksville LIRR station on January 3, 2019

Long Beach resident Brendan McDerbywalks atakes in the sunset after paddle boarding off the shores of Long Beach on this brisk evening Thursday Dec. 12, 2019

The Jones Beach Water Tower is bathed in orange light as a full moon passes overhead on Wednesday, July 2, 2004 (Newsday Photo by John Paraskevas)

Lifeguards on duty for the 16th Annual Jones Beach Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh Saturday May 25, 2019

Vintage Jones Beach background

Feedme Feed Me background

Long Beach boardwalk, Monday March 23, 2020.

Four of the six Air Force Thunderbird F-16s performing at the 16th Annual Jones Beach Air Show above Wantagh on Saturday.

Fourth of July Fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh to Celebrate Independence Day. July 4, 2015. This is the first time Jones Beach has hosted the fireworks show since it was canceled in 2010.Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

A photographer attempts to capture the contrails that are bathed in the golden light that followed the sunset over Stony Brook Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

Aerial view of Robert Moses State Park as seen on August 21, 1998.Newsday / Thomas R. Koeniges

Northport Harbor in this aerial picture on Monday, July 1, 2019. LIPA is challenging the plant's $84 million property taxes.

The Montauk Lighthouse in Montauk Friday June 14, 2019. Docents who bring Long Island attractions to life.

The sun setting behind Robert Moses Causeway at Robert Moses State Park at 8:21pm on the first day of summer and the longest day of the year June 21, 2017. A Day in the Life of the longest day of the year.

The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NYCB LIVE, and an empty parking lot, during the COVID-19 outbreak, Apr 1, 2020.

An aerial view of the clubhouse and part of the Bethpage Black golf course, in Bethpage State Park on Oct. 1, 2018.

Photo of the NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum During a Billy Joel Concert, on its opening night after it's renovation. April 5, 2017

Aerial view of Belmont Park is shown on July 1, 2019. A new arena for the New York Islanders will be built in the parking lot behind the race track grand stand.

Aerial view showing the walkovers on newly constructed dunes at Long Beach on July 1, 2019.

The LIPA Power Plant looms over Northport Harbor in this aerial picture on Monday, July 1, 2019. LIPA is challenging the plant's $84 million property taxes.

The lighthouse just before sunrise at Montauk Point Monday June 21, 2010 on the longest day of the year.

Citifield at the start of Opening Day was slow with the inclement weather March 31, 2014. The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals during their season opener.