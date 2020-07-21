TODAY'S PAPER
Dozens of Nassau and Suffolk county residents tested between July 9 and July 14 received false positives for COVID-19, but the lab called the mix-up an "isolated incident" that didn't affect others who received negative results in that period. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Seventy-four Long Island residents tested for COVID-19 over a five-day period earlier this month received false positive results, according to Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Sunrise Medical Laboratories in Hicksville said in a statement that the “isolated incident does not impact any patients who received a negative result during that time or testing performed at any other time or by any other facility.”

The impacted patients were tested between July 9 and July 14, according to the lab, which added that about 1.5% of patients tested in that period were affected.

Sunrise didn’t say which doctors or urgent care centers use their lab.

“Corrected reports were issued to providers caring for all affected patients on July 16 and 17, 2020,” the lab said in a statement. “After extensive consultation with the New York State Department of Health [NYSDOH], and out of an abundance of caution, we are offering retesting to all patients receiving the corrected report at no charge. We are currently working with providers to reach out to the affected patients and complete the retesting as soon as feasible.”

Suffolk County said about 68 residents were affected.

Nassau County spokesman Michael Fricchione said the county's department of health is “aware of the six residents notified of receiving false positive test results from the private laboratory, and is in contact with these residents."

Howard Austin, 56, of Smithtown said he was among those who received false positives, and was then asked by state contact tracers to quarantine — until he got a follow-up message that was confounding.

“I received a call from Sunrise saying that I was actually negative,” Austin said. “I was stunned. I went a full week thinking I was positive.”

Austin said his daughter was also tested, but her test came back negative. Austin added that his patient portal has been updated to reflect he tested negative for COVID-19.

