Cuomo, at Cold Spring Harbor Lab, unveils cancer research center

The entrance to the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

The entrance to the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
A new $55 million cancer research center that is expected to attract world-class scientists was unveiled Wednesday at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

The new Center for Therapeutics Research on Long Island is aimed at advancing research into breast cancer, leukemia, autism, obesity, diabetes and lung cancer therapeutics, among other diseases. 

“New York’s life sciences sector is thriving thanks to coordinated state investment, and nowhere is that more apparent than on Long Island where world-class research institutions are partnering to solve the medical challenges of today while creating the jobs of tomorrow,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at the ribbon-cutting.

The new center will combine biology and human genomics with chemistry and protein data research. 

“Cold Spring Harbor is at the forefront of this critical work, turning innovative research into new products and treatments,” Cuomo said. “The new therapeutics center will provide the 21st century tools the lab’s scientists need to keep saving lives and it will help grow the Long Island biomedical research corridor and the region’s economy.”

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is considered one of the country’s preeminent research institutions. It has more than 1,100 employees on Long Island, and its researchers have won eight Nobel Prizes in physiology and medicine. 

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

