NY legislators, Cuomo plan to OK paid sick leave

ALBANY — After a false start, lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on Wednesday to approve bills on paid sick leave and election ballots in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Lawmakers initially planned to take up the measures Monday, but action was delayed because the bills weren’t finalized.

One measure addresses access to leave and disability benefits for quarantined individuals because of the coronavirus. Further, it guarantees paid sick leave not related to the virus, based on the size of the business.

The second measure clarifies an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo which halted the petition-gathering process for candidates to qualify for the ballot and reduced by 70% the number of signatures needed. The bill mandates that all signatures be filed with the state Board of Elections by Friday. Originally, the petition period was supposed to run until April 2.

Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) announced the agreement Tuesday.

"The paid sick leave measure we've agreed to today expands those protections to all New Yorkers — because no New Yorker should lose their job or income for following a critical public health order,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The short-term benefits directly related to the pandemic will vary by size of employer and will differ from those provided outside a quarantine period.

For those subject to quarantine or isolation orders, the bill requires:

Businesses with 10 employees or fewer and a net income of less than $1 million to provide job protection during quarantine and guarantee paid family leave and disability benefits. This includes wage replacement for salaries up to $150,000.

Businesses with 11-99 employees to provide at least five days of paid sick leave, and access to family leave and disability benefits, as well as wage replacement for salaries up to $150,000.

Businesses with 100 or more employees to provide at least 14 days of paid sick leave and job protection.

Outside of quarantines, the legislation also says:

Businesses with four workers or less and a net income of less than $1 million will provide at least five days of unpaid sick leave annually.

Businesses with 5-99 employees (or at least $1 million net income) must provide five days of paid sick leave annually.

Businesses with 100 or more employees must provide seven days of paid sick leave annually.

Lawmakers are set to convene at the Capitol around noon Wednesday. To accommodate social distancing practices in the 150-member state Assembly, officials said lawmakers might be called in to the chamber 10 at a time to vote.