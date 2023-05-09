Drugs like Adderall, Xanax can be prescribed online into 2024, U.S. says

A pandemic-initiated flexibility allowing patients greater access to controlled substances online will continue for at least another six months, temporarily quelling some concern that ending the change would impact patients’ ability to get the drugs they need.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said Tuesday that health care providers can prescribe controlled substances online through Nov. 11.

Practitioners with a telemedicine relationship with a patient before that date will be allowed to continue to use the full set of controlled substance telemedicine flexibilities until November 2024, federal official said.

Before the pandemic, a patient needing to be prescribed certain stimulants or sedatives used to treat anxiety would need to have at least one in-person visit, doctors say.

During the pandemic, that changed. Without a visit, the drugs could be prescribed via telehealth while some medical offices closed and hospital beds filled with sick coronavirus patients.

The DEA initially planned to roll back some of the flexibilities, but extended them after it got about 38,000 comments on the proposed new telemedicine rules.

“We recognize the importance of telemedicine in providing Americans with access to needed medications, and we have decided to extend the current flexibilities for six months while we work to find a way forward to give Americans that access with appropriate safeguards,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

On Long Island, the decision was met with some praise from the health care community for allowing the lines of communication to remain open between medical provider and patient, who for instance, may have anxiety and a reluctance to come into the office.

But some expressed concern about the over-prescribing of medication — a worry that spans from office visits to those that happen over the phone and internet.

Dr. Constantine Ioannou, chairman of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health Services at the Nassau University Medical Center, said clinicians need to be more vigilant in how they prescribe medications and the patients’ medical history across all platforms.

“We as clinicians have to monitor ourselves very carefully, especially on these platforms. We do need to be much more vigilant about history taking we do have to be much more vigilant about using the mechanisms that are already in place,” he said.

Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of the Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State, a consortium of not-for-profit and public hospitals that advocate for suburban hospitals from the Hudson Valley and Long Island, said that a bright spot of the pandemic was the broader acceptance of telehealth services and the increased access to care.

“A short-term extension of prescribing authority makes sense while the federal government assesses what guardrails should be put in place for telehealth services in the long run,” she said in a statement.

Dr. George Alvarado, medical director of behavioral health at Northwell Health Solutions, said the flexibility needs to continue because there are not enough psychiatrists or psychiatric nurse practitioners to meet the need.

With telemedicine, Alvarado said, a medical professional is not confined by geography.

“It opens up a lot more access and flexibility because that's the biggest issue” he said, noting that “there's just not enough prescribers to go around to do this work and telehealth makes it a lot easier."

During the pandemic, Jeff McQueen, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Nassau County, a not-for-profit, has seen how powerful telehealth can be to patients.

Some patients are willing to have an appointment over the phone as opposed to dealing with the stresses of coming to the office. Prior to the pandemic, patients would say they couldn’t make appointments because they couldn’t afford the taxi fare.

“This eliminates all those obstacles and allows us to be able to connect with that person, no matter where they are. They don't even have to be home,” he said.