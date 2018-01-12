TODAY'S PAPER
Flu season is in full swing, but has it peaked?

Health officials will not know how well the flu shot worked until next month.

Matilde Gonzalez, left, and Cesar Calles, hold their son, Cesar, as a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center in Seattle gives him a flu shot, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Flu is now widespread in every state except Hawaii, but the good news is the flu season appears to be peaking.

U.S. health officials on Friday said plenty of people are getting sick, and the flu has hit epidemic levels — just as it does most winters.

But an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows patient traffic for the flu is no longer increasing the way it did in December.

Health officials say it's shaping up to be a bad season overall, dominated by a nasty type of flu bug that can cause severe illness in young children and seniors. They won't know how well the flu shot worked until next month.

